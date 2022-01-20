Attorneys – You Should Be Advertising Here

Breaking News
Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
There are many reasons for attorneys to advertise on the Vanguard but the biggest are – affordability, large audience and key targets read the site.

The Vanguard has Grown in the Last Several Years

In 2019, we reached just under half a million separate people.  In 2020 that increased to over 1.2 million and last year that increased to just under 2 million.  That’s a huge audience to tap into.

But it’s more than that – the Vanguard’s coverage is focused on three key areas that attorneys practice in – criminal defense, civil rights especially police killings and post-conviction work.

We have dedicated court watches right now in:

  • Los Angeles
  • San Francisco
  • Alameda
  • Sacramento
  • Santa Barbara
  • Yolo

Coverage areas include also:

  • Merced
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Kern
  • Ventura
  • Riverside
  • Orange
  • Mariposa
  • Fresno
  • Stanislaus

So who reads the Vanguard?  People who are in the court system, incarcerated and families of those in the court system and incarcerated.  Many need attorneys and reach out asking for legal advice.

Advertising on the Vanguard is easy and affordable…

Three basic levels…

  • Banner ad at the top – $1000 per month
  • Large Square ad on the side – $600 per month
  • Standard Ad on the side – $300 per month

For more information – https://davisvanguard.org/advertise

Each ad comes with a graphic and a link to your website.

To lock yours in today email: info@davisvanguard.org

 

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

