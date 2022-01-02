Multiple CDCR Facilities Report New COVID-19 Outbreaks, Wasco State Prison Takes Lead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Dec. 27 there are 51,931 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, of which 176 were reported in the past two weeks and 178 are active in custody. There have been 245 deaths thus far.

Overall, 20 CDCR facilities out of 35 have active COVID-19 cases in custody.

Wasco State Prison (WSP) has the highest infection rate across the CDCR. 55 cases are active in custody. 51% of the population was tested in the last 2 weeks and 47% of residents are vaccinated — 17% lower than the staff vaccination of 64%.

Last week an outbreak emerged at California Institution for Men (CIM), with 30 cases active in custody. Another outbreak emerged at CA State Prison Corcoran (COR) with 29 cases.

Across CDCR, 80% of the incarcerated population and 68% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla, Yasmeen Khan & Simran

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)