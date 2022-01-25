Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: City of Davis Has a Chance to Go Bold Again on Economic Development

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development
(17) Comments
260 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It was nearly a decade ago that the city of Davis made a bold move—they brought in a Chief Innovation Officer, Rob White, to head up a fledgling economic development effort.  Hot after the successes of Innovation Park Task Force and DSIDE along with the Studio 30 Report, the city came up with a bold plan of a city position, partly funded by the private sector and partly funded by the city.

That arrangement proved too controversial and the city eventually took on the full cost.  Under White’s leadership, the city launched a process to gain Innovation Park proposals—it produced three proposals, two of which moved forward and one has become the basis for the current DiSC project.

A few years later, White would leave, and the city would move away from the CIO position.  When the city hired Ashley Feeney, he was Community Development Director, Economic Development Director and, of course, Assistant City Manager.

It was announced earlier this month that Feeney would be leaving to become city manager at Citrus Heights.  Last week it was announced that City Manager Mike Webb had named the city’s principal planner, Sherri Metzker, as interim director of community development.

In a lot of ways, not a tremendous amount has changed in the last decade.  Nishi and its modest sized innovation center is off the table, University Research Park has capacity to expand, but the city is still in basic need of more shovel ready land for economic development.

UC Davis has moved its focus to Aggie Square, but there is still the need for research and development space near the main campus.

The voters will determine the ability of the city to expand its commercial space beyond what it has today.  DiSC is set to be voted on in June.  It was a close vote two years ago, but with a smaller project and a more certain future, it figures to have at least even odds to pass this time.

Economic development, however, is not like selling houses.  Generally, companies have a choice of locations to move to, and the city has the job of recruiting these companies to come here.

That’s a problem right now despite the allure of Davis to a lot of companies.  Davis remains well situated to take advantage of the research and financial power of the university.

“I like to refer to Davis as the front door to the Silicon Valley for the region,” Barry Broome CEO of Greater Sacramento said a few years ago.  Davis, he explained, helps to pull other communities along in the minds of Silicon Valley investors.

Economic development, he explained, is “if you do it right, it’s a profitable proposition.”

Holding Davis back is largely a lack of space, said Danielle Casey, then of Greater Sacramento.

“When we work with firms that are looking at coming into the region, they’re looking at expanding, it has already been said in terms of certainty…  We have innovative companies that are looking at connecting with Greater Sacramento.  I’d say, for the most part, Davis isn’t even considered because they’re going to do a look at a requirement in terms of commercial space availability and they’re just not finding it,” she said.

“They don’t even see it all,” Danielle Casey said.  “So you’re not even getting a look to begin with.”

Michelle Willard, the Chief Public Affairs Officer for the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, told the Vanguard earlier this month that there is a huge potential for life sciences in the Sacramento Region and that is still centered around Davis and UC Davis.

She said that “our life science industry and biotech industries are just booming in Greater Sacramento.”

Unfortunately, the first step here is to have space to market to companies that want to move here.  At the same time, we need to be able to recruit them and find places to meet their needs.  And that requires not just an economic development plan but also an economic development director.

The Planning Department in Davis, led by the Community Development Director, has a full-time job—plus—of shepherding through all of the development proposals.  That’s going to be a tough enough task.  Right now it looks like, in addition to DiSC 2022, there could be another two to three Measure J projects on the ballot.  That’s to say nothing about the Downtown Plan and potential redevelopment and a General Plan Update.

The Economic Development Director should not be caught up in the land use debates.  Their job should be to network with and recruit companies that would be good fits for Davis.  If DiSC passes, that is going to be itself a full-time job.  If DiSC does not pass, the city is going to have to go back to square one and re-think its economic development plan and where it can bring in the type of high-tech, cutting-dge companies that want to utilize the skilled workforce of Davis.

The city should be plotting out its plan of attack right now to be able to take advantage of this moment.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

17 thoughts on “Commentary: City of Davis Has a Chance to Go Bold Again on Economic Development”

  2. Alan Pryor

    The Economic Development Director should not be caught up in the land use debates.  Their job should be to network with and recruit companies that would be good fits for Davis.  If DiSC passes, that is going to be itself a full-time job.

    So now the City should be paying someone to market DiSC to companies for the developer too?  Don’t you think the developer should be paying those costs?

    And I certainly don’t recall that this line item expense by the City was ever considered in the thumb-on-the-scale net financial analysis of the project done by EPS.

    1. Richard_McCann

      Many (most?) cities have economic development staff that recruits and facilitates arrival of new businesses. Most often these city offices aren’t particularly discerning in which firms they recruit, but Davis can take on a more proactive role to pull in firms that we desire. Davis can take a leadership role in recruiting businesses that are developing sustainable products that leverage research at UCD. To take a laissez faire approach means that we are giving up control of our future (or dooming the economy of our city.)

      1. Bill Marshall

        … but Davis can take on a more proactive role to pull in firms that we desire…

        Please define “we”… or is it meant in the ‘royal form’?

        2. Richard_McCann

          “We” is a city that has been proud of its progressive environmental record and leadership on many issues across the state. “We” is a city that has been welcoming to a diversity of college students and young faculty on their way up the ladder of life. “We” is a city that has preserved a well interconnected community that supports an excellent education system and a range of non-profits that reach across the county. “We” is a city that maintains an enviable network of parks and bike trails that helps makes this the most livable community in the region.

        3. Richard_McCann

          Bill

          There’s no consensus because as Keith points out we really haven’t had conversation about what the future might look like and what we might do about it.

  3. Craig Ross

    There are a lot of good EDD candidates in the region if the city is willing to do a search.  Be interesting to see who applies if the city puts out an RFQ.  Really important to cut off an EDD from land use decisions, otherwise they get bogged down in the Davis minutiae.

  4. Keith Y Echols

    This article pretty much echo’s the comment I made on the article about Ashley Feeney leaving.  I wanted to discuss the roles of Economic and Community Development but apparently it was a sensitive subject that had something to do with bashing city staff?

    I will add on to the article that unfortunately “anti” everything sentiment that pervades much of Davis would view any attempts by the city to court and partner with perspective businesses that are thinking of moving to or expanding in Davis as influenced or compromised.

    So, I must once again emphasize how much the leaders of Davis must reach out to the unwashed voting masses and sell them on the benefits of economic growth.  Printed info in the pulp voters book isn’t gong to cut it; neither are flyers and cards in the mail by the developer.  Shouting matches and debates in council meetings only serve the noisiest and most active voters….but not the majority of voters who don’t pay much attention to these things until it’s time to vote.   Big concepts about jobs good for Davis or thinking the children and housing….just isn’t going to cut it.   Leaders that back economic growth need to show how revenue generated for the city will not only go towards the city’s financial deficit.  But how that revenue will address things that people care about in the city: fixing/upgrading roads, more recreation services (for example, there was a shortage of lifeguards/swim instructors for the city’s pools last summer), funding for specific community outreach, more police traffic regulation (last week there was another near accident between a bicyclist and a car in the drop off area of the school I’ve complained about in the past; over the past week the city has sent a cop out there to watch and manage the traffic)….bottom show the people how the investment in economic growth will help them and stop emphasizing vague concepts like job creation and housing for others…..that helps other people…but show how helping those people helps the current people in Davis.

        2. Ron Oertel

          How does maintaining the city’s footprint equate to a “ghost town”?

          Did you tell San Francisco about that?  Or, the vast majority of the rest of the Bay Area?

          Are you and others suggesting that the only way to survive is to continue sprawling outward? If so, we’ve got a much bigger problem.

          In any case, the evidence suggests otherwise.

        3. Keith Olson

          So your solution to the supposed traffic woes is to turn Davis into a ghost town?

          First off, “supposed traffic woes”?  Tell the people stuck in the Mace Mess that taking 20 minutes to navigate the Mace overpass is just a figment of their imagination.

          And secondly you are right, Davis will turn into a ghost town if its residents decide to vote against DISC because of the Mace Mess.  LOL
          https://www.visitmammoth.com/wp-content/uploads/bodie-ghost-town.jpg

    2. Richard_McCann

      Keith E

      I agree. I had a recent conversation that revealed that Davis is becoming a “no go” zone for Silicon Valley businesses that don’t want to fight land use battles before they can even discuss facility configuration with a developer. Aggie Square already has most of its spaces leased because they have a clear path forward. TechNIP can’t even find 40 acres in town to expand its facilities.

      I believe a solution down the middle is to have a vote on baseline conditions for residential and commercial developments and it a developer agrees to those, the project needs only a Council vote to proceed. If the developer wants to deviate, then the Measure J vote kicks in. That will give the developers the certainty that they need.

      1. Ron Oertel

         had a recent conversation that revealed that Davis is becoming a “no go” zone for Silicon Valley businesses that don’t want to fight land use battles before they can even discuss facility configuration with a developer.

        Cool.  When do you suppose the Vanguard and others will stop pushing for this, then?  At what point do these mofos just give up – rather than keep threatening to do so?

        Aggie Square already has most of its spaces leased because they have a clear path forward. 

        I assume you’re referring to the first 8-acre phase.  The rest of the development is pretty small, as well.

        Of course, it also helps that they’re massively-subsidized, and are adjacent to a medical center.

  5. Keith Y Echols

    Richard: I had a recent conversation that revealed that Davis is becoming a “no go” zone for Silicon Valley businesses that don’t want to fight land use battles before they can even discuss facility configuration with a developer.

    Oh, I can almost guarantee you that Davis is thought by many to be a “no-go” zone for development and economic growth.  Having to go through a Measure J vote is as I’ve said before; like selling vaporware or an idea on a napkin to someone (to prospective companies looking to move into the area and to developers wanting to develop).  Or put simply: Davis is not open for business.

    I believe a solution down the middle is to have a vote on baseline conditions for residential and commercial developments and it a developer agrees to those, the project needs only a Council vote to proceed. If the developer wants to deviate, then the Measure J vote kicks in. That will give the developers the certainty that they need.

    Yes, that’s kind of how the system is supposed to work with a city approved General Plan and sphere of influence.  The problem is that once you give power to the people, it’s usually hard to take some of it back.

    Alan: So now the City should be paying someone to market DiSC to companies for the developer too?  Don’t you think the developer should be paying those costs?

    The city should be promoting economic growth for the city.  That includes all of the business opportunities (and commercial spaces) in Davis.  It just so happens that DISC is the only significant business space that’s available….or even remotely possibly available.  The promotion of a city to prospective businesses is how economic development is done in most proactive “open for business” cities.  Yes, developers should probably pay a portion of the cost for this function.  Maybe a small increase to application/development fees will help pay for some of it….nothing prohibitive for a developer…and DISC alone probably can’t pay for the position.

    That’s the role of local government in economic development; to provide assurance/confidence that a businesses’ interests are represented by the local government and to the voters.  It’s fine line because local government primarily has to represent the voters.  Ultimately, economic growth and communicating/leading the voters is about people and gaining their confidence.  There’s some natural opposition between new companies wanting to move to an area, developers and voters.  It’s up to local government to get them to all relatively get along.  Not an easy task, that’s for sure.  But again, it’s a sales job…show each party the benefits of working together.

     

     

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for