Commentary: Some people want Davis to change … but change to what?  A Profile of the Suggestions Received So Far

by Matt Williams

On Monday I posed the following question to all Vanguard readers. The full article can be read HERE

“Do the people in Davis who are advocating for change have an example of a city in California … or anywhere in the US … that is a model for what they believe Davis needs to be?

For the many people in Davis who agree with the headline of the Vanguard’s Friday article “But Davis Is a Great Place, I Don’t Want It to Change” the model for what they believe Davis needs to be is Davis itself. It will be very interesting to hear the answers from the people who believe it is Davis’ manifest destiny to embrace change.

I encouraged everyone who takes up this challenge and provides a model city name (or names), to explain why they think that city is a good model for what they want Davis to become.

Twenty-five city names were suggested, and twenty-one of those had data sets in the US Census. I share below data about the twenty-one sorted by population size … from 467,000 on the high end and 7,500 on the low end. I will be gathering additional data from other US Census sources, and sharing that data in the coming days and weeks.

Feel free to jump in and comment on what you think this first round of data about the suggested cities that are believed to be models of what Davis might aspite to be.

The one disappointment I had with the responses provided on Monday was that there was very little discussion about the strategy/plan that the suggested model cities used to achieve their model status. I encourage commenters to begin to delve into those “how did they get there” questions.