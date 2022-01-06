Breaking News
Commentary: While We’re at It – Let’s Make It Absurd

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – When former County Supervisor Matt Rexroad threatened to sue the city of Davis, probably on behalf of his client, the Davis College Republicans, forcing the city to go to district elections, I was one of the few who looked at the prospect favorably.  I have since changed my mind and see that the downsides far outweigh the benefits.

If you want ensure that people of color do not get elected in a city like Davis, create a series of single-member, winner-takes-all-districts where the minority population never exceeds forty percent.  Unlike cities like Woodland and West Sacramento, Davis is relatively homogenous, with communities of color distributed relatively evenly throughout.  There are not enclaves like you see in other communities.

Under the previous system, the voters would get to select their top two or three choices.  In a big field, someone could win with a relatively low percentage of the total vote.  Now the only way to get on the council is to finish first in your district.  That’s not conducive to people of color winning in a city where the majorities of voters in the districts are white.

In short, what worked well in Woodland to get people of color on their council does not work in Davis.

What options do we have at this point?  Well, the city could still challenge in court whether it has to go to district elections and it could present the notion that it makes it less, not more likely, to elect people of color.  It could also opt for choice voting as a means to get away from a single-member, winner-takes-all mentality.

In the meantime, the redistricting process in an exercise in absurdity.

Meet the new maps… same as the old maps.

Okay, close but not quite.  Not only are the two maps remarkably similar though not identical to the final 2020 district maps, they are even more closely resembling themselves.

This might be wickedly funny, except of course for the fact that we actually paid money (really twice) for the demographics people to help draw these lines.  And then we are filling up staff and public time to get input.

The two new maps are even more closely resembling each other than they do the 2020 map.  But most of the maps are the same.  It is interesting that they went for the same basic configuration as 2020.  That means there is basically one district in South Davis.  The only difference is how far it extends to the west into the core area just north of I-80.

District 4 is identical in all three maps.  District 3 – which could be vacated by Lucas Frerichs if he becomes supervisor, is slightly different along the western boundaries, both from the 2020 map and each other.  District 2 is the most different from the 2020 map, but the two options are fairly similar, with slightly different boundaries on the east, and the southwest.

One is slightly different, as it extends more to the east than previously, with only slight variations.

Unless there is a weird cut or some awkward boundary, the two maps are not going to generate much attention from the public.

But, hey, we have to have a public process to determine that the new maps are the same as the old maps and not likely to change much in town and certainly no more likely than before to generate people of color—not that that’s probably that foremost in the council’s mind at this point.

I suppose there is one more option—we could try something radical and go to seven or nine districts rather than five.  That might make it possible to get some students elected to council.  It also might make it more likely to get people of color elected to council.

Other than that, this is largely a status quo map, not likely to shake up the make-up of the council.  You would think if we were paying for this, the council could at least give us some different looks—it’s not like there are none.  We had some very different configurations last time, including parts of two districts in South Davis.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard.

10 thoughts on “Commentary: While We’re at It – Let’s Make It Absurd”

  1. Keith Olson

    Unlike cities like Woodland and West Sacramento, Davis is relatively homogenous, with communities of color distributed relatively evenly throughout.  There are not enclaves like you see in other communities.

    Isn’t that a good thing?

    In short, what worked well in Woodland to get people of color on their council, does not work in Davis.

    Is getting people of color elected the only goal?  Shouldn’t electing the brightest and best candidates be the goal?

     Well the city could still challenge in court whether it has to go to district elections 

    But you stated Davis shouldn’t fight because “it is unlikely that we will win, it is costly, and at the core it is probably not the right thing to do anyway” and “risking $4 million and counting on a legal fight that we likely cannot win”.

    This might be wickedly funny except of course for the fact that we actually paid money (really twice) for the demographics people to help draw these lines. 

    Has it occurred to you that those lines might be the best fit with what the analysts were working with?

     

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “Isn’t that a good thing?”

      Doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad, it is the state of being and precludes the remedy that district elections bring.

      “Is getting people of color elected the only goal? ”

      That was the point of the CVRA to give people of color who are underrepresented a fair shot at representation. That was the ostensible reason listed in the letter to the city. So if the remedy doesn’t work, then you have a problem.

      1. Keith Olson

        So are you inferring that the people of Davis, which is very progressive/liberal and votes @80% for Democrats, cast their votes according to the color of the candidates instead of their qualifications?

        And vice versa, are you inferring that people of color cast their votes for other people of color instead of a candidate’s qualifications?

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          What I’m saying is that the law, CVRA was put in place to fix specific problems that not only were not fixed by the prescribed changes in Davis, but were exacerbated.

  2. Ron Glick

    Meanwhile in important news, while you are dithering about district lines, Marrone Bio announced it is moving it’s headquarters to North Carolina.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Not going to be a huge deal: “The move predominantly affects corporate executive positions. Davis will continue to be the hub for the company’s research and development operations, along with a number of support functions.”

      1. Ron Glick

        Bigger deal than district lines. The executives who make the big money are not going to be in Davis reducing the multiplier effects of the revenue flowing through town from both support jobs and services. Also, you can expect less investment in the community from the company over time than if they continued to be headquartered here. While Davis will still be home to R and D its only a matter of time until you can expect company growth goes elsewhere.

        I remember Rochelle Swanson explaining that we weren’t competing with Woodland or West Sac and that we were competing with Raleigh and Austin when the Council was debating the Mace Ranch Innovation Center. She was right and Davis has lost again.

  3. Keith Olson

    Unlike cities like Woodland and West Sacramento, Davis is relatively homogenous, with communities of color distributed relatively evenly throughout.  There are not enclaves like you see in other communities.

    This is exactly what SB 9 and SB 10 are all about.  Streamlining the process to build more affordable housing in order to integrate communities with more people of color and those of lesser means.

    So now this is a problem because district maps can’t be manipulated in order to try to get people of color elected?

