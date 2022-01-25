Davis Closes Homeless Winter Shelter

By Lauren Smith

DAVIS, CA – “We made the tough decision to close [the winter shelter] for the season” city staff member Dago Fierros state during Monday night’s Social Services Commission meeting.

“There were a lot of challenges that occurred [including] resources challenges [and] safety issues” Fierros continued.

“We contracted with Heart of Davis to run the day-to-day programs, they weren’t able to get adequate staff out there…and right now the situation with COVID and everything, just being able to hire qualified individuals…the lack of staff out there and the number of individuals that planned to be housed out there provided a big risk for not staff but also the individuals in the program,” Fierros elaborated. “There were a lot of calls made out to the police department and just the ratios were off out there.”

However, no further detail was provided regarding the police department calls or where all the individuals who planned to be housed out there were going to be living.

Fierros stated that the city is currently “working on housing the most medically vulnerable, up to 10, in hotel and motel rooms and then we’re working collaboratively with the congregations and other groups in Davis to house at least 10 more, so we’re doing something for the most medically vulnerable for now and then revisiting the program next winter.”

Commission Chair Judith Ennis expressed that this news is “obviously very disappointing” while commission member Susan Perez expressed the desire to “create more opportunities for the unhoused” and wondered about the “lessons learned” from this closure so the commission can “ensure future success” next season.

Fierros stated that the city is “still gathering more information as to what went wrong, what went well, and what could be done better” but “will be able to provide more insight” to the commission and seek their input “the next go around,” not expanding on what that time frame is.

In the meantime, Fierros stated that folks are being directed to 4th and Hope located in Woodland and “reaching out to other shelters in the area” to help provide services to the unhoused community.

Assistant City Manager Kelly Stachowicz shared that the point-in-time count, a countywide count conducted every other year “of individuals who are unsheltered on a given night,” will be taking place this week. These results will take “a month or so” and the information will help with planning and preparing services for the unhoused community “for the next couple of years.” Stachowicz did not explain what the city would offer unhoused people in the meantime.

Ennis stated, “we look forward to further updates about this as the next few months go on…I personally would welcome further opportunities to talk through and strategize as the plans develop for the shelters next year and put it on the long range calendar…I hope we learn a lot from this and have a better experience next season.”

“We tried moving fast,” Fierros concluded, not detailing what that meant. “We tried doing something good, but hopefully we have time to kind of carefully put this together and come up with a successful program” for next year.