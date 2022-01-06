Davis Releases Draft Maps for 2022 Redistricting

By Vanguard Staff

Davis, CA – The city of Davis has released two draft maps that the council will consider at the January 11 meeting in a public hearing. The maps are based on 2020 census data and will replace the map used only once, during the 2020 council election.

“All members of the community are encouraged to provide their feedback at this time by reviewing the redistricting draft maps posted on the City website and completing an online feedback form,” the city said in a release.

The deadline for district map feedback is Jan. 20, 2022.

In addition, individuals can provide a public comment for the City Council meeting. City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are in remote format. The meetings can be viewed online. Check the “Agendas” tab on the city website for directions on viewing and/or providing a public comment.

Redistricting draft maps and the feedback form can be viewed online at: www.cityofdavis.org/districts and comments can be emailed to: districts@cityofdavis.org

Previously, two public hearings on 2022 redistricting were held on Nov. 2, 2021, and Dec. 7, 2021. A public district map workshop was held on Dec. 13, 2021. At its Feb. 1 meeting, the council will select the final maps and will adopt them formally at its meeting on Feb. 15.

In fall of 2019, the city converted from an at-large election system for its City Council elections to a by-district system. In November 2020, elections in Districts 2, 3 and 5 took place. In November 2022, elections in Districts 1 and 4 will take place, completing the full transition to district-based elections. Yolo County and the Davis Joint Unified School District will have different district boundaries than the City of Davis.

Current Map

Plan A

Plan B