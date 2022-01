Sacramento in 2022 figures to be a hotbed for political intrigue. DA Anne Marie Schubert is running for AG leaving an open DA seat where a progressive—Alana Matthews—will take on current Assistant Chief Deputy DA Thien Ho. Sheriff Jones is retiring. And there is a new police chief.

Everyday Injustice talked with longtime attorney Mark Reichel to get the lay of the Sacramento landscape—discussing topics like the DA, policing, and criminal justice reform.