Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Remarks on the One-year Anniversary of the January 6, 2021, Attempted Insurrection at the United States Capitol 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections
(15) Comments
147 Views
Share:

Submitted by Alan Hirsh

The riot of  1/6/21 to block certifying the election is existential for our county and democracy.  If we can’t believe we can hold free and fair elections, its game over.

So there is not a non-partisan “both sides” position on this … to take a “both sides” stance it is to say, contra to courts and thousands of local election officials and even a GOP audit, that you believe the Trump “stop the steal” position has validity.

Remarks from Thursday by Supervisor Don Saylor:

There are days stamped so deeply into our national consciousness that we need only mention them and a flood of emotion and memories are conjured. December 7, 1941, November 22, 1963, September 11, 2001. These days loom far larger than numbers on a calendar page.

Sadly, January 6, 2021, is now one of those dates.  This day must live on in history.  It is not simply a number on a page or a leaf on a tree.

It was a day when a mass of insurrectionists defiled the altar of our democracy. A phrase I think of often in these times is from the Federalist Papers: “A BAD CAUSE SELDOM FAILS TO REVEAL ITSELF.”

They came to a place I walked with my children to share with my children the monuments to the great moments in our nation’s trajectory. I always walk with reverence in that place.

They came with hatchets, clubs, bear spray, tasers, guns, pikes and makeshift weapons. They came with a gallows and a hangman’s noose. Many appeared disorganized, moved by the moment and the mob mentality—though they all had been summoned. But far too many were fully equipped with tactical gear and acted with chilling and deliberate military precision.

People died.  Many others at the site were injured. All those present, indeed all the nation and the world, were traumatized by the events of January 6, 2021.

All the while, the occupant of the White House sat watching as those he summoned laid waste to the people’s house.  Desecrated it just as he had ripped the institutions of our democracy for four years. He and his sycophants and sponsors watched as the clockworks they set in motion played out to disrupt the ministerial counting of the election he had soundly lost.

A BAD CAUSE SELDOM FAILS TO BETRAY ITSELF.

We remember those images of people scaling the walls of that magnificent monument to our democracy.  We remember the windows breaking and we remember the thugs chasing police officers through the halls, ransacking the offices assigned to the representatives of the people. We remember them milling about with blood lust in their eyes amidst the statues of the great figures of our nation’s history. I recall my visits to Statuary Hall, savoring each minute and reflecting on the contributions of so many over the past 245 years and more.

We must remember…

… and we must act.

The Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act to make sure we the people have access to elections.  We cannot let this day be written into history as just one step along the way to the loss of this great American experiment.

We must refresh the fundamental principle of our founding documents that no person is above the law.  We must support and implore the Senate to pass the Protecting our Democracy Act.

And not just for some of us but for all of us.  A chief lesson of history is that we don’t learn from the lessons of history. We must implore the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to stop the present slipping back to a time when people of color are denied the right to vote by a set of nefarious schemes.

History is not a disconnected series of random events. Each leaf on each branch of the tree is a part of a greater whole.

We do not yet know the full story of January 6, 2021, because we the people are still writing it. Let us remember that day and let us act to make that day only a cautionary memory.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

15 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Remarks on the One-year Anniversary of the January 6, 2021, Attempted Insurrection at the United States Capitol ”

  1. Keith Olson

    There are days stamped so deeply into our national consciousness that we need only mention them and a flood of emotion and memories are conjured. December 7, 1941, November 22, 1963, September 11, 2001. These days loom far larger than numbers on a calendar page.

    There’s no comparison whatsoever between December 7, 1941, November 22, 1963, September 11, 2001and January 6, 2021.  Democrats want to try to make it so for political gains, but it’s all theater.

    They came to a place I walked with my children to share with my children the monuments to the great moments in our nation’s trajectory. I always walk with reverence in that place.

    So did BLM and Antifa when they desecrated many of those monuments and burned an historic church during the riots of 2020.

    They came with hatchets, clubs, bear spray, tasers, guns, pikes and makeshift weapons. 

    With the biggest manhunt ever instituted by the FBI as far as I know there was only one pistol found to have been present at the Jan. 6 protest.  The only person who was shot and killed by a gun was a female protester by White House security.  Some insurrection that was.

    We must remember…
    … and we must act.
    The Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act

    And here’s the crux of why the Democrats are pushing the insurrection lie.

    We do not yet know the full story of January 6, 2021, because we the people are still writing it.

    Yes, and much of what is being written is fiction.

     

     

     

    1. Don Shor

      There’s no comparison whatsoever between December 7, 1941, November 22, 1963, September 11, 2001and January 6, 2021.

      This was an attempt, furthered by officials around Donald Trump, to block the peaceful transfer of power after a fair and fully certified election. That is a constitutional crisis.

      With the biggest manhunt ever instituted by the FBI as far as I know there was only one pistol found to have been present at the Jan. 6 protest.  The only person who was shot and killed by a gun was a female protester by White House security.  Some insurrection that was.

      Don Saylor’s comment is accurate.

      According to a database compiled by NPR, of the people charged with violent offenses, including assault on police officers, 15 were armed with deadly or dangerous weapons during the riot at the Capitol.
      Eight others facing civil disorder or property destruction charges also were charged with possessing weapons, according to the database.
      Those weapons included baseball bats, chemical sprays, a captured police officer’s riot shield, a crowbar, fire extinguishers and a metal flagpole.
      Thomas Webster, a retired New York Police Department officer, was charged with attacking a Metropolitan Police Department officer with a metal flagpole. The federal complaint says he struck at the officer “with the flagpole numerous times.”
      Before and after the storming of the Capitol, NBC News reported, police seized a dozen firearms, including an assault rifle, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from seven people attending the rally for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Other weapons included a crossbow, a stun gun and 11 Molotov cocktails.
      — links here: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/03/capitol-protesters-were-armed-with-variety-of-weapons/

      the insurrection lie.

      The behavior of this mob and those around the former president certainly meets the definition of insurrection.

      1. Keith Olson

        Those weapons included baseball bats, chemical sprays, a captured police officer’s riot shield, a crowbar, fire extinguishers and a metal flagpole.

        Baseball bats, sprays, shields, a crowbar, fire extinguishers and flagpoles, on my…

        Like I say, some insurrection that was.  LOL

        “An analysis by Real Clear Investigations reveals that the BLM and Antifa related riots across all of America in 2020 caused 1,300 times as much damage as the violence at the U.S. Capitol a year ago.

        Yet the attention given to each scenario is widely different – in the opposite direction.”

        https://dailyangle.com/articles/blm-riots-caused-1-300-times-as-much-damage-as-jan-6-violence-analysis

        1. Bill Marshall

          insurrection, definition – Bing

          Yeah, it meets the definitional criteria for “insurrection”…

          The comparisons between the violent protest elsewhere, and disrupting the very nature of government/political process is a false equivalency… like comparing apples to aardvarks… plus, the instigator was clearly the then-President of the United States.

          Fits more a coup d’etat attempt, than a ‘protest’, ‘rally’, or ‘demonstration’.

           

        2. Keith Olson

          insurrection
          noun [ C or U ]

          US  

           /ˌɪn.sɚˈek.ʃən/ UK  

           /ˌɪn.sərˈek.ʃən/

           

          an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence
          https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/insurrection

          No matter how biased one might be it stretches all credulity to believe that the Jan 6 protesters were trying to take control of their country armed with baseball bats, sprays, shields, a crowbar, fire extinguishers and flagpoles.  So no, it wasn’t an insurrection.

          1. Don Shor

            No matter how biased one might be it stretches credulity to believe that the Jan 6 protesters were trying to take control of their country armed with baseball bats, sprays, shields, a crowbar, fire extinguishers and flagpoles.

            What were they trying to do, Keith?

        3. Keith Olson

          They were trying to take over the government and hold onto control and were going to beat back any counter attack with their baseball bats, fire extinguishers and flagpoles.

          Does everyone get how stupid that sounds?

          But I get it, I’m willing to at least admit that if a leftist group had done the same thing I too would be hollering “insurrection” for political gain and purposes.

          1. Don Shor

            They were trying to take over the government and hold onto control and were going to beat back any counter attack with their baseball bats, fire extinguishers and flagpoles.

            Does everyone get how stupid that sounds?

            They were trying to prevent certification of the election results and prevent the peaceful transfer of power to the elected president. Do you acknowledge that?

        4. Chris Griffith

          Baseball bats, sprays, shields, a crowbar, fire extinguishers and flagpoles, on my…

          Like I say, some insurrection that was.
          Don’t forget the empty bottles of Viagra those can be used as projectiles

           

           

           

  2. Bill Marshall

    But I get it, I’m willing to at least admit that if a leftist group had done the same thing I too would be hollering “insurrection” for political gain and purposes.

    I acknowledge that the term “insurrection”, used by some for political purposes, is a bit of hyperbole… yet you admit you would do the same… so, is it appropriate in both cases, or inappropriate in both?  Think.

    I prefer the terms “criminal acts, brought on by political fever, and agitation by the President of the United States” (can you really deny that?), or “attempted coup d’etat”… disruption of a legal process to achieve a different result, and retain power… fact is, the former president claims he had “won in a landslide”, that the election “was stolen”… those are flat out lies… even Biden supporters have not claimed “a landslide victory”.

  3. Ron Glick

    “Does everyone get how stupid that sounds?”

    Yes it was stupid of them for rioting in the Capitol and of Trump for sending them. Many have admitted as much at sentencing. Dan Quayle told Mike Pence to get real when asked about Trump’s coup attempt. Still it was a coup attempt and people were injured and died as a result including many police officers. A stupid one but a coup attempt nonetheless.

    The biggest, most overlooked thing that gave me confidence was the open letter, signed by all the living former Secretaries of Defense, that came out shortly before the riot. It essentially amounted to a stand down order to the military if they were given orders by the acting SecDef to participate in a coup. Without military participation it is difficult to stage a coup.

  4. Alan Hirsch

    1) Why did not Trump, (he was in office 4 years…buck stops here),  begin an investigation of supposed Antifa to uncovering a movement and its leaders,  did anything as organized an a “militia” existed? I may have  missed it but never seen name of any leaders of that group…or more than handful of politicans ever making even more than one comment to stoking them by name or at an event…  Not even to call them out by name to “stand down ….but stand by)” as Trump did the Proud Boys.

    2) I believe the  left were unsupportive of violence and those who you violenced as tactic…and certainly left hate guns unlike right and its leaders proud flourishing th;em.   See this very critical article in on of the left’s flag ship publication the New Yorker as indication of this: Antifa: an intimate history https://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/an-intimate-history-of-antifa

    4) Where is evidence antafa was false flag behind 1/6 as alleged by Yolo county gop.

    ====================

    3) Is a flag I saw  in Woodland is a sign of  what’s ahead from even local Trump supporters?

           Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour 

    Clearly this captures a sense by many on right that

    a) They are true victims

    b) “big lie” that election was stolen is really true….and revenge is best way to frame the solution in the 2024 election contest.

    c) Related coorolate to idea the election was stolen is holding a belief in  “great replacement theory” of whites American’s  with immigrants, And the idea the “great replacement”  is a plan by the Democrats (and Soros/) endorse by Fox’s Trucker Carlson and other on the right including ma many GOP leaders.

    ================

    I am quite interested in reaction to my points a to c by others, especially those who think progressives are over-wraught re: 1/6/21 riot.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

  5. Alan Hirsch

    1) Why did not Trump, (he was in office 4 years…buck stops here),  begin an investigation of supposed Antifa to uncovering a movement and its leaders,  did anything as organized an a “militia” existed? I may have  missed it but never seen name of any leaders of that group…or more than handful of politicans ever making even more than one comment to stoking them by name or at an event…  Not even to call them out by name to “stand down ….but stand by)” as Trump did the Proud Boys.

    2) I believe the  left were unsupportive of violence and those who you violenced as tactic…and certainly left hate guns unlike right and its leaders proud flourishing th;em.   See this very critical article in on of the left’s flag ship publication the New Yorker as indication of this: Antifa: an intimate history https://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/an-intimate-history-of-antifa

    4) Where is evidence antafa was false flag behind 1/6 as alleged by Yolo county gop.

    ====================

    3) Is a flag I saw  in Woodland is a sign of  what’s ahead from even local Trump supporters?

           Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour 

    Clearly this captures a sense by many on right that

    a) They are true victims

    b) “big lie” that election was stolen is really true….and revenge is best way to frame the solution in the 2024 election contest.

    c) Related coorolate to idea the election was stolen is holding a belief in  “great replacement theory” of white Americans with immigrants who will be quickly given the vote… And the idea the “great replacement”  is a plan by the Democrats (and Soros/) endorse by Fox’s Trucker Carlson and other on the right including ma many GOP leaders.

    ================

    I am quite interested in reaction to my points a to c by others, especially those who think progressives are over-wraught re: 1/6/21 riot.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1. Alan Miller

      I am quite interested in reaction to my points a to c by others,

      Even Alan Miller?

      especially those who think progressives are over-wraught re: 1/6/21 riot.

      I don’t know what that means.

      a) They are true victims

      Everyone is a victim nowadays.  It’s a badge of honor, and perversely a means of power.

      b) “big lie” that election was stolen is really true….

      Stolen?  Doubt it.  A little messed up?  Probably.  No one on either side will ever trust election results again and assume the other side ‘did it’ in a close election?  Our future.

      and revenge is best way to frame the solution in the 2024 election contest.

      Revenge is not the ‘best way to frame the solution’, whatever that means.  Sounds more like a Trumpism for humor and political identity.

      c) Related coorolate

      Huh?

      to idea the election was stolen is holding a belief in  “great replacement theory” of white Americans with immigrants who will be quickly given the vote…

      Was there a question there it that?

      And the idea the “great replacement”  is a plan by the Democrats (and Soros/) endorse by Fox’s Trucker Carlson and other on the right including ma many GOP leaders.

      I don’t know what the question was or what that twisted conspiracy(?) train of thought was . . . so no comment, or all comments . . .

       

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for