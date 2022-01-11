Judge Maintains $250,000 Bail for Woman – Minor Victim’s Mother Speaks Against Release

By Ramneet Singh

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Tom Dyer denied release or bail reduction to Ashley Richards Friday, who was on probation after allegedly committing felony sex acts with a minor.

The victim’s mother told the court Friday Richards was a danger to her son and other minors.

Richards was charged last year with unlawful felony acts with a minor, involving marijuana and sexual charges with minors. The three misdemeanors related to violation of protective orders. Additionally, there was an allegation of violation of probation.

From a Jan. 4 violation of probation arraignment, the court set the defendant’s bail at $250,000.

Ava Landers, a defense attorney on the conflict panel, said client Richards had a past of mental health problems and she may be entered into a program. Landers also stated the defendant’s mother would be “willing to have her come and stay with her.”

But Deputy District Attorney Amanda Zambor had a different view, and presented the victim’s mother to give her statement on potential release.

The mother referenced “multiple” violations of the restraining order (allegedly six with evidence) and her concern for her son and other minors.

She alleged Richards attempted to take her “son out of state” and how the son was now in Oakland, and said, “I feel like the courts let me down the last time…nobody is giving something to her to keep her away from my minor.”

The mother emphasized “as a parent of a teenager there is only so much I can do.” The mother appeared emotional after giving her statement.

DDA Zambor opposed Richard’s release. She said that while on probation, Richards violated the terms two times.

While noting the potential need for mental help, the prosecutor noted a release “to the support system that she was with before I think would be a danger to this child.”

Judge Dyer noted that a few months from the September sentencing, the defendant was “transporting minors” to a motel in Oakland.

The judge, in refusing to release Richards on her own recognizance, added, “sounds as if there’s some ongoing issues here with contact…as well as appears to be other minor.”

Concerning the $250,000 bail, private defense attorney Landers found it to be “awfully excessive,” noting Richards “has no resources.”

DDA Zambor argued she didn’t “think it’s excessive in this case” while noting the issues involving minors with “repeated” offenses.

Defense Attorney Landers asked for a potential bail review later and noted she was not aware of bail having already been set at $250,000.

Judge Dyer stated that a violation of probation arraignment and a “bail reconsideration” will take place on Jan. 19 in Yolo Dept. 8.

