Judge Questions Why He Has to ‘Babysit’ Man Wanting Permission to Go to Mexico

By Sam Alcaraz

RIVERSIDE, CA – In an apparently unusual move, convicted felon Ernesto Sanchez, who is on probation, added himself to the court calendar so he can request permission to travel out of state, announced Assistant Public Defender Amanda Vanaman in Riverside County Superior Court this past Thursday.

But Judge Charles Koosed complained, and questioned why this matter was being brought before the court since the defendant is already on probation, and it’s probation’s call, not his.

PD Vanaman explained Sanchez has been in compliance with probation, and will report to his probation officer before leaving for Mexico on Jan. 23, and upon coming back after Feb. 6.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Cook made no objections to this request.

PD Vanaman maintained that probation refers to the court for permission for travel passes, to which Judge Koosed noted that it seems like a lot of unnecessary work.

The probation officer stated, “I agree, I think sometimes what’s happened in the past is they don’t like the answer that the probation officer gives them, so they go to court and add themselves onto calendar. So there can be other outlying issues why the PO (probation officer) does not want to issue a travel permit.”

Judge Koosed shot back, “Well if you tell them no, then it’s no. Don’t go to parent number two to try and override parent number one. It doesn’t work that way…I’m not going to babysit terms like going to Mexico for 10 days. It’s not happening.”

Despite his reluctance, Judge Koosed went on to grant Sanchez’s request.

