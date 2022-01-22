Breaking News
Letter: Joe Manchin, the US Senate and the Filibuster

by Andrew Majeske

We learn in James Madison’s Federalist 51 and Alexis de Tocqueville Democracy in America, that a great danger in a democracy like ours is tyranny by the majority over a minority. From comments made on January 18th, Senator Joe Manchin makes clear that his most fundamental concern in protecting the Senate filibuster rules, is protecting minorities against tyranny by the majority.

But what Manchin really is protecting is the ability of Democratic senators to resist the looming Republican majority in the Senate beginning with the start of the 118th Congress, in January 2023.

His concern is legitimate in this respect; the Republicans will likely win back the Senate in the November 2022 election, and Manchin and the remaining Democratic senators will once again be in the minority.

But Manchin’s cure may well be worse than the disease. The US Senate was designed from the outset to be a check against tyranny by the majority. By giving equal representation to each state, a minority of the US populace could in theory resist what it considered to be tyrannical legislation favored by a majority. Thus, Wyoming, with a population of about 580,000, is on an equal footing with California, with a population of nearly 40 million; that is, the weight of Wyoming’s proportionate senate representation is nearly 70 times greater than California’s.

From this we can see that the existing Constitutional system adequately takes care of the concerns regarding tyranny by the majority. What is alarming now is the possibility of tyranny by the minority. The Senate filibuster amplifies this already incredibly large proportional power of the less populous states, with potentially disastrous consequences for everyone.

What Manchin refuses to recognize is that the Republican party, as presently constituted, will promptly get rid of the filibuster when they regain control next year. The Republicans will be able to do so because they can be confident of maintaining Senate control going forward due to their ongoing efforts to manipulate voting rights and access in more than 20 states.

Joe Manchin should worry more about the tyranny by the minority we will all face if he, and his fellow senator Kyrsen Sinema, continue their opposition to ending the Senate filibuster rules.

Andrew Majeske is a Davis resident

4 thoughts on “Letter: Joe Manchin, the US Senate and the Filibuster”

  1. Keith Olson

    What Manchin refuses to recognize is that the Republican party, as presently constituted, will promptly get rid of the filibuster when they regain control next year. 

    I doubt this will happen.   After all it was Harry Reid, not the GOP, who changed the filibuster rules for judicial nominees.

    “In 2013, Reid ended the filibuster — the rule that requires 60 votes to prevent a lone senator from speaking at length to block approval — for executive branch and judicial nominees other than those for the Supreme Court.”

    The Republicans will be able to do so because they can be confident of maintaining Senate control going forward due to their ongoing efforts to manipulate voting rights and access in more than 20 states.

    That’s exactly what the Democrats are trying to do now.  They know they’re going to lose big in the midterms so they’re trying to “fix” the rules in order to try and stay in power.

    Senate Democrats who supported the filibuster now oppose it:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANT3JsLjx4A

  2. Keith Olson

    I see Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as true American heroes for their persistence in standing up against the backlash from fellow Democrats regarding keeping the filibuster.

     

      1. Keith Olson

        You are probably right, but it won’t be the GOP who ends it.

        Democrats/progressives/liberals had better beware of what they hope for.

        The Reid Rule certainly came back to smack them in their arses.

