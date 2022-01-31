Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Claiming Police Beat Him at Traffic Stop Denied Public Defender Until Judge Agrees to Appoint Free Counsel

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
33 Views
Share:

By Alex Jimenez and Mansour Taleb-Ahmed

OAKLAND, CA – A man – claiming his was beaten by police at a traffic stop – was initially refused a public defender here in Alameda County Superior Court last week and forced to try to represent himself.

However, after Judge Sharon Djemal quizzed him about his finances, the man was appointed a public defender, even though the PD had initially refused to represent him.

The man is accused of reckless driving, resisting arrest, and battery upon a deputy, all misdemeanors.

Note: The Vanguard does not publish the names of those accused of misdemeanors.

The accused had reached out to the public defender office but was not eligible for an attorney because he owned two houses, according to what he told the court. But he could not afford to hire his own attorney.

During the proceeding, the suspect described to the judge several times his chaotic experience with the police, claiming that he felt threatened, yanked from his car, tased and beaten by police multiple times.

“In order for you to represent yourself, if that’s what you’d like to do, those papers are what you need to fill out,” said the judge, adding, “I’m going to need to make sure that you are able to represent yourself.”

But, when the judge raised the possibility that he could get counsel, he replied: “Obviously I’m not an attorney so any help I could get I’ll need it.”

The judge discovered, during a conversation with the suspect, that his money got “stolen,” and that “everything was taken away from him.” The man said his ex-wife “tried to forge signatures” to take custody of his children.

During this exchange, the man again raised the issue that the police had “tased” him, and he was “beaten up” by the police “five times.”

As far as his employment status, the man said he doesn’t “have a job right now.” When asked what he was doing with this money, he responded to the judge that it was utilized primarily for “ food” and “healthcare.”

Finally, the accused revealed he owns two homes, which is likely why the public defender’s office rejected his request, the court surmised.

“The public defender thought that presumably because (you are) a homeowner you’re not eligible for (a free attorney),” said the judge, who then appointed him one, noting “I am going to go and appoint them to represent you”.

The man was then ordered to return Feb. 23 for an attorney and plea.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alex Jimenez is a 4th year politcal science major at the University of Calfornia, Berkeley. He has future aspirations to attend law school and is from Pleasanton, Ca.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for