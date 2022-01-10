NAACP President Calls for Voting Rights Legislation in Statement on Jan. 6 Anniversary of Attack on U.S. Capitol

By Alex Jimenez

WASHINGTON, DC – NAACP President Derrick Johnson released a statement on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 capitol riot, strongly urging lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation and upholding democracy.

Johnson maintained, “Far too many have fought, bled, and died for us to sit idle on voting rights. Our elected officials must use all the tools at their disposal to preserve our franchise.”

Johnson argued the 2021 insurrection proved to be a day that challenged the election process and democracy in the U.S., inspired by former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 results.

In the efforts to delegitimize the election results through rhetoric by President Trump and physically by the rioters, voting became a point of contention, noted Johnson.

Johnson promised the NAACP remains committed to uphold and defend democracy and the freedoms it guarantees, emphasizing the importance of passing voting rights legislation and urging elected officials to use all tools and resources available in ensuring every U.S. citizen’s right to vote.

“One year ago, violent insurrectionists attempted to upend our democracy. Today, we remain steadfast in our commitment to defend that democracy and the freedoms which it guarantees. To do so, we must turn our attention to passing voting rights legislation with urgency,” said Johnson.

