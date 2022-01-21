Breaking News
President Biden's Federal Judicial Nominations Reach 13th Round, Now Total 83

By Veronica Miller and Katherine Coviello

WASHINGTON, DC – President Biden released eight names this week for his 13th round of federal judicial nominees, bringing to 83 the total number of federal nominees.

Strengthening the federal bench has been a stated mission of Biden’s, who claims this round of nominees all exceed the qualifications needed to be on the bench and are dedicated to protecting the Constitution.

In a statement from the White House, four nominees were highlighted as making monumental achievements within the judicial system in the area of diversity.

The nominees include Arianna J. Freeman, Tiffany M. Cartwright, Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, Judge Ana Isabel de Alba, Robert Steven Huie, Natasha C. Merle, Jennifer H. Rearden, and Judge Nina Nin-Yuen Wang.

This pool contains many potential firsts in representation for Americans, including one Bangladeshi-American and Muslim-American to serve as a Federal Judge, an African American and woman of color on the Third Circuit, and a Latina on the Eastern District Court of California.

Additionally, a nominee, Judge Wang, who is an immigrant from Taiwan, would be only the second Asian-American to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

The nominees have had a wide range of experience including Merle, who has worked at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Judge de Alba, who served as a California Superior Court Judge on the Superior Court of Fresno County and Choudhury, who worked with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and in New York.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

