US Appeals Court Overturns Iowa Mask Ban for State’s Schools

By Mathew Seibert

DES MOINES, IA – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled last week that, for the safety of students with disabilities, school mask mandate bans are discriminatory and illegal.

The court decision overturned Iowa legislation banning mask mandates last May. The bill had prevented K-12 schools in Iowa from being able to mandate the use of facemasks. It also prevented Iowa cities and counties from requiring masks in businesses.

But the courts have now agreed with parents, who filed a suit that requires communities to implement mask mandates within their schools to ensure students with disabilities have safe access to public education.

This case was brought to court by the parents of 11 children with disabilities, the ACLU of Iowa, and Duff Law Firm. The court held that the clients are entitled to the preliminary injunction ensuring school districts in Iowa are executing the correct procedures regarding masking mandates.

This will allow for their children to gain access to public education safely, claims the ACLU.

The Director of ACLU’s Disability Rights Program—Suzan Mizner—argued, “The Eighth Circuit affirmed what we’ve known to be true from the start: School mask mandate bans are discriminatory and illegal.”

Mizner further explains, “To be able to attend schools safely, many students with disabilities need their schools to require masks. At a time COVID-19 is ravaging our communities once again, this decision ensures that schools can continue to take basic public health precautions like requiring universal masking to protect their students.”

ACLU Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen said the decision the court made was a victory for children with disabilities in the state of Iowa, noting, “No parent should have to choose between their child’s health and safety and their education.”

The groups in the lawsuit are arguing that the already implemented federal civil rights laws require the schools throughout the state to be able to mandate masks to provide a safe environment for children with disabilities.

Two additional comments were made from Shira Wakschlag the Senior Director, Legal Advocacy and general counsel at The Arc of the United States, and Catherine E. Johnson the Executive Director of Disability Rights Iowa.

Wakschlag commented, “In the midst of another COVID-19 surge, the court is making it clear that students with disabilities in Iowa and nationwide are able to attend their neighborhood schools alongside their peers without putting their health and their lives at risk.”

Johnson stated, “I welcome today’s ruling that universal masking as an accommodation is both reasonable and necessary for students with disabilities to attend school in-person safely during the ongoing pandemic.”

