Violation of Domestic Abuse Stayaway Order Leads to More Time in County Jail

By Matthew Torres

WOODLAND, CA – A man admitted to violating his probation by not following the conditions of his court order when he contacted a victim in a harassing manner as well as being at her home in an “annoying” way, according to charges read here last week in Yolo County Superior Court.

Violation of a protective order falls under California Penal Code section 273.6 and is punishable by up to a year in county jail or a thousand dollar fine.

He was sentenced to 90 days in county jail along with probation that required he complete eight hours of community service and attend a 52-week domestic violence program.

This process began October 2020 when the man was charged with stalking when a temporary restraining order was in effect. The punishment assigned for the violation of CA Penal Code section 646.9(b) is imprisonment in state prison from two to four years.

The protective order violated has been in place since April 2021.

When requested, court appointed counsel was available for him to discuss his options, and he ultimately decided to admit to violating his probation.

