Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

A Quiet and Civil Sentencing: Man Accepts 180 Days in Jail for Drug Possession -Judge Grants Light Sentence for First Offense

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
237 Views
Share:

By Joshua Cenzano

SANTA BARBARA, CA – A man was sentenced to six months in custody Wednesday by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill for possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor violations.

Mark Owens, who represented the man – the Vanguard doesn’t usually divulge the name of misdemeanor accused – noted that in light of his client’s previous no contest plea to the crimes that the assistant district attorney should not pursue a harsh sentence.

It appeared that the attorneys had already deliberated and previously agreed to a sentence of six months, as there was no argument held before the court on this issue.

The accused pleaded no contest to both violations on Dec. 19, 2019, and has been out of custody awaiting his sentencing hearing, which had been continued by the parties several times, presumably due to complications from the pandemic.

The parties appeared in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse by way of Zoom before the judge to settle the matter and enter the accused’s sentence.

The court noted that the man is expected to report promptly for his sentence—he gave verbal acknowledgement to the judge through Zoom.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Joshua is a second-year student at UCSB majoring in history. He is from Port Hueneme, California and is pursuing a career in law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for