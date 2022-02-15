Audio Recording Played, Detective Testifies in Mario Renteria Murder Trial

By Ashleen Herrarte

RIVERSIDE, CA – The Mario Renteria murder trial continued Monday morning here in Riverside County Superior Court with the submission of an audio recording and more law enforcement testimony.

Renteria is on trial for murder, arson, and grand theft auto. On Monday, there was an audio recording that lasted about half an hour played for the court. Much of it included yelling and cursing from Renteria.

District attorney Stephen Merrill called Detective Dan Moody to the stand to question him about the recordings, asking if evidence that was found was taken to the Department of Justice. Moody said he had.

Moody said Renteria had told him he was half asleep. Moody also had been told by Renteria that he had snorted crystal two days prior.

DA Merrill then asked whether Moody had seen tracks on Renteria. Tracks are needle marks from when people inject drugs into their bodies. Renteria had no fresh tracts.

DA Merrill then brings up the fact that a pip was mentioned. He asked Moody whether this had been a ruse or not. Moody agreed that it was a ruse also known as a lie.

Moody said Renteria had been seen “moving around, all tweaking,” explaining when people were tweaking it meant that people were being overly dramatic with their walk as well as talking to themselves.

Print hits are then brought up and whether Moody had seen them. Moody explained he never received notifications of a hit and that Renteria’s prints were not found in any crime scenes.

DDA Merrill questions Moody about Jamie, Renteria’s wife. An objection is raised to which Judge John D. Molloy responds, asking DDA Merrill how it is that Jamie is relevant to the questioning of Moody. DA Merrill proceeds by asking Moody about what he learned of Renteria through Jamie.

He questions Det. Moody on whether he knew that Renteria had mental disorders. Moody confirmed that Jamie had mentioned some of the mental disorders as well as told him that Renteria was supposed to be taking medications for them.

The court then broke for recess until Tuesday morning.

