Bloody Assault with Flower Pot Deadly Weapon Goes to Trial

By Delilah Hammons

WOODLAND, CA – Jordan Scott is now facing a felony trial after his preliminary hearing in Yolo County Superior Court last week – he’s charged with assault with a large flower pot.

According to police and court reports, the victim was sitting on the front pouch asleep and Scott allegedly approached and threw a large flower pot onto the victim’s face, followed by three punches.

The victim received a cut on his nose and wrist, both of which bled for quite some time, said the prosecutor.

Suspect Scott reportedly left the scene, and a peace officer later saw him walking down the sidewalk with blood on his hands.

After initially complying with the officer, police said they had to chase him, using one taser shot to stop and eventually detain him.

Jordan is now facing a felony with two charges, assault likely to produce great bodily injury and resisting a public officer.

Judge Timothy Fall decided to have this case go to a jury trial, but Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson said he is hoping to have this case moved to a mental health court.

