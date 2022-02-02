Bay Area’s county jails appear to recover from Omicron surge, vaccination rates remain low

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports 17 current positive staff/contractor cases. There have been a total of 406 staff/contractor cases during the pandemic, 389 of which have recovered.

On March 1, the Alameda County Public Health Dept. (ACPHD) issued a

mandatory testing order

for ACSO’s jail employees. According to the order, staff were required to get tested every 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. Information on compliance with this order can be found

here

. On July 26 2021, the CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) issued a

mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only

, thereby overriding the county’s order.