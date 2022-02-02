California’s State Prisons Report Nearly 5,000 Active COVID-19 Infections

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Jan. 31, there have been 67,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, of which 5,127 are active in custody. There have been 247 COVID-related deaths thus far.

All but one CDCR facility have active COVID-19 cases in custody.

Wasco State Prison (WSP) and Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) have the most severe outbreaks with over 500 active cases each.

Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) and Central CA Women’s Facility (CCWF) have over 300 active cases.

The outbreaks at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP), CA Correctional Center (CCC), Avenal State Prison (ASP), CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC), CA State Prison Solano (SOL), Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP), CA Men’s Colony (CMC) and North Kern State Prison (NKSP) are over 200 active cases each.

As of today, Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) has only tested 16% of its population in the last 14 days which is the lowest among the CDCR facilities.

Across CDCR, 81% of the incarcerated population and 71% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla, Yasmeen Khan & Simran

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)