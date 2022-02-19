CA Progressive Caucus Chair Ash Kalra Endorses Sacramento City Council Candidate Caity Maple, Joining Long List of Endorsers

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Caity Maple’s nearly yearlong run for Sacramento City Council, District 5 picked up a major endorsement late this week from Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), chair of the California Progressive Caucus.

“Now more than ever, we need more fierce women like Caity Maple to be that effective voice for the people in local government,” said Assemblymember Kalra, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Labor and Employment.

“Like many cities coming out of the pandemic, Sacramento is at a critical point for new leadership that will challenge the status quo and work with the community on bold solutions to address some of society’s most vexing problems. Caity is ready for the challenge and is the only progressive and corporate-free choice for Sacramento City Council, District 5,” said Kalra.

Maple’s endorsers include environmental, labor, social justice and progressive groups, and a host of electeds from school boards and local government leaders to current and former regional and statewide lawmakers.

“I am humbled by the support that our campaign has earned,” said Maple. “Public service means fighting to improve the lives of the community you serve. When that’s your compass, and your lens is one of equity, that fight includes ensuring access to quality healthcare, affordable housing, and clean food, water, and air.”

Other endorsers of Maple, under what the candidate calls her coalition of support, include: United Food & Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 8; Sheet Metal Workers Local 104; Sunrise Movement Sacramento; Sacramento County Young Democrats (SCYD); Wellstone Progressive Democrats of Sacramento; The Labor Democrats of Sacramento County; Run for Something; Fund Her; Jenny Bach, Fmr. Secretary, California Democratic Party; David Hildebrand, President, Wellstone Progressive Democrats; Tina Reynolds, Founder, Uptown Studios; Anna Molander, Former Sacramento Planning & Design Commissioner; Katie Valenzuela, Sacramento City Council Member; Angelique Ashby, Vice Mayor, Sacramento City Council; Ash Kalra, Assemblymember, 27th District; Martha Guerrero, Mayor, West Sacramento; Norma Alcala, West Sacramento City Councilmember; Porsche Middleton, Mayor, Citrus Heights; Delaine Eastin, Fmr. Superintendent of Public Instruction; Brandon Rose, SMUD Board Trustee, Ward 1; Gregg Fishman, SMUD Board Trustee, Ward 3; Rosanna Herber, SMUD Board Trustee, Ward 4; Karina Talamantes, President, Sacramento County Board of Education; Paula Villescaz, Trustee, San Juan Unified School District; Zima Creason, Vice President, San Juan Unified School District; Rae Vander Werf, Trustee, American Flood Control District; Orlando Fuentes, Board Director, Cosumnes Community Services District; Coby Pizzotti, Board Member, Washington Unified School District; Raymond James Irwin, Board Member, Fair Oaks Recreation & Parks Board.

