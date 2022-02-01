College Student Faces Felony, Misdemeanors – Judge Gives Him Time for Exam and to Find Lawyer

By Ramneet Singh

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Peter Williams here in Yolo County Superior Court last week took school studies into account and changed the next court date for Kyron Basped, who’s attempting to retain a lawyer for two misdemeanors and a felony.

According to the court calendar and Judge Williams, the first misdemeanor related to driving on “a suspended or revoked license” with a speeding infraction that was set for a warrant hearing. The second related to a “failure to appear” and was set for an arraignment hearing. The misdemeanors were charged in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The felony had six counts, including “second degree robbery,” burglary, threatening crime, “domestic violence,” assault with potential for great bodily injury and grand theft. These were charged on Jan. 25.

In listing the felony, Judge Williams noted “Count 5, felony assault with enhancements,” but did not mention that last count from the calendar.

The judge inquired about an attorney and Basped replied that he was going to find one. When prompted, Basped replied he would find one in “probably a week or two.”

Judge Williams stated he will “continue then this arraignment” and asked about an objection from the prosecution.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Zambor asked “does the court know how much he bailed on?” Zambor was working on a court order; she had attempted to complete one but that was a “non-domestic violence order.”

The judge replied it was “$60,000 with a premium of $6,000,” and added Basped was “out on bail for case ending 247 (felony)” and he granted OR release on the remaining cases.

When discussing the continuation, Judge Williams asked if Feb. 4 would be a good date. Basped would initially agree but later asked if could be moved due to an exam on that day.

Williams and Basped agreed to Feb. 7 at the afternoon session, and Judge Williams made clear the consequences of not having an attorney or not appearing.

On the topic of the criminal protective order, Deputy Public Defender David Muller chimed in, stating that it was not necessary for a CPO if domestic violence was not involved. Zambor disagreed.

The hearing would be recalled and Williams would sign the CPO.

