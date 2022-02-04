Community Leaders Ask for Help Finding Killer of 16-Year-Old Tioni Theus

By Delilah Hammons

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney office last week released a statement titled “District Attorney Gascón, Other Leaders Seek Community’s Help to Find Killer of 16-Year-Old Tioni Theus.”

In this news release it was explained that LA County District Attorney George Gascón and other local leaders came together and announced a reward to find who killed Tioni Theus, a 16 year old girl who lived in South LA.

Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles and state officials have come together to offer $110,000 to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

District Attorney Gascón explained that “Sixteen-year-old Tioni was murdered in cold blood and her killer has yet to be brought to justice. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator so that we may hold this person accountable.”

Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson shared with the public, “My colleagues and I joined together to introduce a reward motion that crosses county, city and district boundaries to encourage anyone who knows the perpetrator to come forward and bring peace to Tioni’s family, friends and our South Los Angeles community.”

Assemblymember Mike Gipson said, “I am OUTRAGED! She was someone’s daughter, sister, cousin, friend that was taken from us too soon! No family should have to bear the burden of losing their child in this matter. WE MUST STAND TOGETHER. Whether Tioni’s DNA matched ours or not, she is OUR daughter and we will not rest until we find the cowards who did this.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell extended her deepest condolences to Tioni’s family and friends, stating “Tioni Theus was loved. She was a promising student and like many 16 year olds, she enjoyed dancing and hanging out with her friends. Tioni and her family were robbed of her right to grow up and live a full life.”

LA County Supervisor Mitchell also urged the public to come forward and contact (888) 412-7463 which is an anonymous tip line.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin also asked that anyone who has information should call (323) 644-9550 to contact the California Highway Patrol’s Major Crimes Unit.