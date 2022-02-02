Breaking News
Council Sends DiSC 2022 to the Voters – Part I – Applicants Responds to Critics

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – DiSC 2022 is heading back to the voters as the council voted 5-0 to put the measure on the ballot for June 7, 2022.  The original project was defeated by a 52-48 in November 2020.

On Tuesday night, Attorney Matt Keasling spent some time anticipating and, he hoped, heading off some likely criticism of the project.  First, that it would add GHG emissions and move away from climate change goals.  Second, that it would worsen traffic on Mace Blvd.  Third, that it would hurt downtown businesses.  And fourth, that it is just another office park, with no true demand from Innovation Companies.

“We want to take an opportunity to respond to all of those things proactively,” Keasling told the council.

He referenced a regional map on VMT (Vehicle Miles Traveled) and said, “Davis, quite frankly has a challenge with VMT.  Particularly that if you’re living in Davis and you need to do anything that’s not in the city of Davis, it actually is a pretty long drive to your next location.”

Because of that, “you tend to have a higher VMT across the board than other jurisdictions, particularly the city and county of Sacramento.”

“However, what our analysis shows us is that the VMT associated with this project is less than the city’s average. It’s almost 10% less than the city and UC Davis combined VMT average,” Keasling explained. “And so DISC is moving the city in the right direction when it comes to VMT and with our mitigation measures to create a robust TDM, we believe we will achieve the 15% below the regional VMT average at project buildout with our mitigations.”

With respect to Mace traffic, Keasling pointed out, “On day one of this project, we’re required to fund the city doing a comprehensive Mace Blvd corridor study that looks at Mace Blvd from Cowell Blvd, all the way up to Harper Junior High.”

At that point the city will look at Mace and ask what needs to happen “to make it work better than it does today.”  He said, the analysis tells them that at the end of the day, “Mace Blvd, both north and south of the freeway, functions better with this project, because of the mitigations it brings online, then it does without this project.”

He continued, “I do think that’s important to point out that although there will be additional cars coming and going from this location, the project is required to mitigate for it. And those mitigations result in an overall roadway system that functions better than it would otherwise.”

Next Keasling addressed the impact of downtown businesses.

EPS estimates that employees on the site will “spend on average $8.3 million offsite within Davis a year – that’s $8.3 million spent at other Davis businesses by the folks living and working here.”  He continued, “that does not include the almost $42 million in business to business transactions where the businesses at the DISC  site are doing business with other businesses within the city of Davis.”

He continues, “Additionally, what it shows is at full buildout, the annual employee compensation is around $200 million from the people that work at this site, which is a major boost to the regional economy.”

Finally he noted, “as sort of a safeguard against any concern that perhaps our retail will draw people away from the core, we do have a requirement that prior to developing any retail on site, we have to conduct a demand study to show that there is sufficient demand generated on our project site that warrants creation of that retail, or we are precluded from creating the retail until the demand exists from within the DiSC 2022 development.”

Finally to respond to the issue of demand, Keasling brought in Bob Geolis.  Geolis has spent 30 years working at the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina including eight at the Vice President of Economic Development at Clemson and five years as President and CEO of the Research Triangle Park itself.

He has spent time recently advising and working on the Aggie Square Project.

When the Research Triangle Park (“RTP”) was conceived in North Carolina, leaders in North Carolina worried about the state’s economic future.   Per capita income was 49th in the nation.

Geolis related the story of growing up in an area in North Carolina near Raleigh-Durham as a young boy and the impact that the project had on his father, a working class electrician.

“He ultimately got a job selling pagers for a company called Motorola to all the new employees moving into RTP from IBM.  We were able to buy a house, moving into a neighborhood… I got a chance to grow up and go to college,” he explained.  “I look back and I think about that experience and realize that the fact that RTP existed for us gave a kid like me from a working class family, the opportunity to grow up one day and actually have the ability to run it and to lead it.”

He added, “Always with the expectation that what we were really all about was lifting other people up.”

Since that time, “research parks have changed,” and “the way we think about them is entirely different,” Geolis explained.  “I think that’s what this project represents. We don’t build old fashioned office parks or research parks or business parks anymore. We build communities of innovation and we build them with the expectation that they’re going to be places of collaboration that they’re going to bring together, university industry, government partnerships.”

He said, “I think what you’re seeing in this project, it’s laying that groundwork.”

“It’s not the biggest project out there,” he said.  “It’s a good size.  But it’s smaller than most, but that means it represents your community.  It also means it can have a very meaningful impact in people’s lives.”

He concluded, “I’m very bullish on it and I’m excited about what it can mean for Davis and your community.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

12 thoughts on “Council Sends DiSC 2022 to the Voters – Part I – Applicants Responds to Critics”

  1. Keith Olson

    On Tuesday night, Attorney Matt Keasling spent some time anticipating and hopefully heading off some likely criticism of the project. 

    David, why do you say “hopefully”?

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      He was hoping to head off some likely criticism. But my bad, I should have stated it better and unfortunately, Highbeam had to leave before she edited this one.

        2. Matt Williams

          It has been edited to read, “On Tuesday night, Attorney Matt Keasling spent some time anticipating and, he hoped, heading off some likely criticism of the project.”

  2. Alan Miller

    A few decades down the road when I’m in hospice waiting to meet the Lord, I’m gonna call up this article on my holophone and check off which promises presented last night came true.  Then I will meet my maker.

  3. Todd Edelman

    …we believe we will achieve the 15% below the regional VMT average at project buildout with our mitigations.

    The thing is that regional VMT – about 37% per the above graphic – is REALLY high.  In 2015 Atlanta was about 16% higher, but the Bay Area was around 35% lower… Los Angeles, and even Dallas and Houston are lower. NYC  close to 50% lower. I could use all sorts of literally bloody metaphors here but the point is that VMT here so horrible here that it’s ridiculous to imply that about a 10% projected lower level is anything approaching green or sustainable.

    $8.3 million spent at other Davis businesses by the folks […] working here

    Anyone who lives in Davis and also works in Davis already spends money in Davis. DISCvelopers promise a significant number from Davis will work here, and some of these people already work here, so how does that factor into the $8.3 million? Also does it exclude the people who drive or take other means of transport – perhaps especially from the east or more distant location – and will be likely to just head home after work and not bother with a long journey to Downtown or by car to South Davis for lunch? Or this just going to induce a lot of food delivery by motor vehicle five or more days a week?

    “almost $42 million in business to business transactions where the businesses at the DISC  site are doing business with other businesses within the city of Davis.”

    Not all businesses in the City are locally-owned. This seems to be a relevant distinction in this context.

    “… annual employee compensation is around $200 million from the people that work at this site, which is a major boost to the regional economy.”

    I am assuming that this is about income taxes, or in any case that’s to what I refer. Technically “. .. annual employee compensation is around $200 million from the people that work at this site, which is a major boost to the regional economy.”- speaking and in relation to several important tax-related issues, our region ends at the west border of the City and the Campus, or to a certain extent excludes the Campus.  Commuters by motor vehicle from San Francisco, for example, will pay two tolls per trip, both of which go to MTC, and likely more than half of any gasoline outside of Davis and the SACOG area. So “regional economy” is not really a technical term, and doesn’t tell the real story. (Unless the study IS just about the SACOG region’s residents).

     

    1. Richard_McCann

      Todd

      Useful questions, but some of these go to regional structure, not the project itself.

      1) No in the Central Valley can get to Bay Area VMTs unless we have massive restructuring of land use in the region. Transit appears to need densities of at least 9,000/sq mile to be effective (e.g., Oakland vs. 5,000 for San Jose and 7,000 for Davis.) Are you proposing that we empty the Central Valley, which is already lagging the rest of the state economically? No, we need to get the incremental gains that we can and we need to be very cognizant of those that we leave behind if try to hold a projec to an unreachable standard. (And as one climate change researched noted here a few years ago, we’ll eventually have mostly EVs and VMT will have no real implication for GHG emissions.)

      2) Having done a few regional economic impact studies, they are done on a with and without basis, so that $8M is additional activity that already accounts for what is currently happening. You ask a good question about the boundaries for “regional economy.” The available software allows the researcher to define those boundaries, and now can go down to the zip code. Thus, the region is not necessarily pre-defined.

      3) The economic study software accounts for the flows in and out of the region from business ownership.

       

  4. Alan Pryor

    Said Matt Kiesling last night -” I do think that’s important to point out that although there will be additional cars coming and going from this location, the project is required to mitigate for it. And those mitigations result in an overall roadway system that functions better than it would otherwise.”

    Said Matt Kiesling in the Alternate Reality Metaverse – “I do think it is important to point out that although there will be an additional 12,000 cars per day cars coming and going from this location on an already hopelessly congested corridor, the project is required to mitigate for it. So we’ll add a a few lane restripings and modifications to street instersections to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. Although that would normally be expected to slow traffic, because we pay our hand-picked slick traffic engineers gobs of money to say so, those mitigations result in an overall roadway system that functions better than it would otherwise. Trust the City on this one. They know Mace Blvd. Didn’t the City’s traffic engineers also promise the Mace Mess would work much better after those modifications than before,…eh?

    …er,…nevermind!”

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I don’t recall this: “Didn’t the City’s traffic engineers also promise the Mace Mess would work much better after those modifications than before,…eh?” Can you point me to that?

      1. Matt Williams

        David, you appear to be saying that the City’s traffic engineers promised the Mace Mess would work worse after their modifications than before.  Is that what you are saying?

  5. Alan Pryor

    Regarding the pitch from Goelis, Ramos’ hired gun

    We don’t build old fashioned office parks or research parks or business parks anymore.

    Well it seems that this project is exactly an “old-fashion business park” where almost all of the employees will drive in every morning, drive somewhere to get lunch, drive back to work, and then drive home every night… Or how else do you come up with 12,000 trips per day for about 2,500 employees projected at the site.

    We build communities of innovation and we build them with the expectation that they’re going to be places of collaboration that they’re going to bring together, university industry, government partnerships.”

    And Ramos put “Innovation” in the project name to prove it. But too bad UCD hasn’t signed on yet and not a single tenant has signed on either with DISC nor has the Woodland Innovation Center signed a single commercial tenant in 5 years! What’s with that? What if they gave a party and nobody came?

