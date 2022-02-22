Breaking News
Court Commissioner Gives Surprise Ruling after Failure to Do Work Project for DUI

By Alexander Ramirez

SACRAMENTO, CA – Commissioner Ken Brody had a packed court calendar in Sacramento County Superior Court Friday when a commitment warrant case was called forward that could lead to jailing a DUI driver.

The warrant belonged to a driver who was supposed to serve 21 days in a work project after a driving under the influence conviction, but her reasoning as to why the time wasn’t completed seemed sound to the commissioner.

“Why didn’t you do the work project?” asked the commissioner.

“Sir, at that time, I didn’t have nowhere to go and when I went up there I didn’t have money to do the work project. And then when I kept calling back they were like, ‘They were closed,’ and stuff like that. Then I didn’t think that I had to go back because everything was shut down,” said the accused.

Commissioner Brody seemed to understand the complications involved in the case but still asked for more details about woman’s recent activity.

“Yeah, we opened back up. Have you got in trouble since this case?” Brody asked, receiving a “No, sir” response.

And then Commissioner Brody ruled, “I’m going to deem you time-served, order you be released today.”

“…Sir?” queried the woman, to which Brody said again, “I’m ordering that you’re time-served. You don’t have to do any more time.”

Afterward, Commissioner Brody reinstated probation on the original terms and conditions and the woman thanked the commissioner one last time before leaving the courtroom.

The woman’s court proceedings on this case date back to 2019 when the DUI charge was first picked up and continued all the way until 2022.

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

