Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Despite Some Challenges Staff Recommends Continuing Respite Center

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Homeless
(2) Comments
260 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA -The Davis City Council created the daytime Respite Center in 2019 and then the pandemic hit.  As it turned out, that time was “fortuitous,” staff determined.  Providing homeless services have proven to have significant challenges, however city staff believes it is in the city’s best interest to continue the contract through June 30, 2023.

The Respite Center opened its doors on February 24, 2020, just weeks before the City declared a State of Emergency because of Covid-19.

“Through the many challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the center continues to serve as a vital part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19 infection among the homeless population and the broader community of Davis,” staff writes.

“Overall, the Respite Center has been a valuable addition to the spectrum of services available throughout the Davis community to assist unhoused individuals,” the city staff wrote in its staff report for Tuesday.  “It has been fortuitous that the Center opened just as the pandemic started; our ability as a community to keep the most vulnerable members safe was greatly enhanced by having this resource.”

Staff notes that, through the Center, the community is able to provide “positive assistance to individuals” and as the new Department of Social Services becomes operational, “staff will be looking at the City’s overall homelessness strategy, which will include the Respite Center, its services, its location and its setup, in search of continuous improvement.”

However, staff acknowledges, “the Center and the City’s ability to address homelessness is not without significant challenges.”

The City and CommuniCare are both “continuing to work to keep the area around the Center safe and well-kept.”

Staff is concerned, “Numerous individuals hang out around the Center but do not access services, and often engage in behaviors in the vicinity of the Center that are not appropriate and result in calls for service or increased frustrations from business and residential neighbors.”

Further, “Financing the social services provided at the Respite Center is expensive. And at the end of the day, the Respite Center does not provide overnight shelter, forcing daytime clients to fend for themselves once the Center closes.”

Staff is asking to extend the CommuniCare contract to $460,224—funding would be allocated from ARP (American Rescue Plan) money.  Staff notes previously most of the costs have been funded using CARES Act funding from both Yolo County and City’s Community Development Block Grant—however “both sources were one-time dollars and have been spent.”

Staff notes, “CommuniCare is also requesting a change to the staffing configuration, which, if approved, would increase the annual CommuniCare contract to $345,168, and a 16-month contract to $460,224.

“CommuniCare is requesting to expand their staffing to accommodate needs they have identified in managing the Center by designating 1 FTE clinician dedicated to the Center,” staff explains.

Currently the Respite Center provides a variety of services to the needs of unsheltered individuals including the connection of those individuals to services.

Among these are: general service connections, health needs, veterinary needs, “The Hub”, showers and restrooms, laundry facilities, storage, relaxation, and mail.

The staff report notes “the Center has been operating under Covid-19 restrictions almost since it opened. This has posed challenges, provided opportunities and caused the Center to pivot to a Covid-focused operation within weeks of opening. It quickly became a critical part of the City’s Covid-response infrastructure, with a goal of preventing the spread of the disease among the city unsheltered individuals.”

The program also allowed CommuniCare to coordinate with Yolo County in order to identify the most vulnerable individuals to participate in Project Roomkey.

“Project Roomkey was the County’s program to house unsheltered individuals in hotel rooms throughout the County specifically for those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19 infection and for those who need to isolate or quarantine due to positive Covid-19 test results,” staff writes.

According to the Davis Police Department there was “an increase in drug/alcohol and suspicious activity calls for service the past 12 months.”

Drug calls for service averaged about three per month, suspicious activity calls for service averaged roughly 16 per month, and violent crime calls for service averaged roughly 10 calls per month.

Staff writes, “The overwhelming majority of violent crime calls taken around the Center involve individuals known to one another, with some nexus to drugs and alcohol.”

They add, “The data across nearly all categories appear to have peaked in the third quarter of 2021, which is consistent with other areas of town due to intervening variables such as weather and available daylight hours.”

But also notable is that “this period reflects the demobilization period for Project Roomkey, which housed more than 40 homeless individuals per night for over a year. The demobilization of Project Roomkey resulted in a direct increase in traffic at and around the Respite Center.”

Furthermore, “A comparative analysis of the data prior to the Respite Center launch suggest that, in general, call volume has either decreased or remained stable. Specifically, calls regarding violent crime, nuisance, and property theft have decreased over time.”

On the other hand, staff notes, “the data fails to capture some of the larger public safety challenges related to the Respite Center and the extent to which the Police Department has worked, in collaboration with our partners, to address these issues.”

The department has had to deploy serious code enforcement efforts to address problems with visual blight due to littering and dumping.  It has also needed to use “a community oriented public safety approach to address the issues of loitering around the center which has, at times, resulted in the nuisance and violence related calls for service being included in the data.”

Still, despite these challenges, the city believes that the council should extend the Respite Center another 16 months to place it on the regular two-year budget cycle.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

2 thoughts on “Despite Some Challenges Staff Recommends Continuing Respite Center”

  1. Don Shor

    The respite center has made that neighborhood less safe and has had the predicted impact on property crimes and blight. It has become a magnet and it’s too much traffic for one site to handle.

    Council members who represent other districts now need to identify sites and direct staff to move forward with respite centers in their own districts. The burden of this impact is not being shared equally across the city. Respite centers need to be near grocery stores and transportation facilities. We need one near the shopping center on Arlington in west Davis, near Nugget or Safeway in South Davis, near Nugget in north Davis, and near the Marketplace for starters. A respite center near or on campus could also be useful.

    Most of us in the vicinity of this center were willing to give it a try and to see how things went. It’s not been good for the residents and businesses nearby. The city council needs to address the safety, property crime, and blight issues and acknowledge the forbearance and patience of the neighbors, and take action to reduce those issues. Given the sheer numbers of people in need, it will require more sites to provide services and handle the policing issues that arise.

  2. Alan Miller

    the city believes that the council should extend the Respite Center another 16 months

    Oh goodie.  I’ll let the neighborhood that ‘Crazy Corridor’ (5th Street) will continue another 16 months.  Fan Freakin’ Tastic.

    A comparative analysis of the data prior to the Respite Center launch suggest that, in general, call volume has either decreased or remained stable.

    Yeah, like the key being “in general”.  Like averaged throughout the City, not in the Old East Davis and Davis Manor adjacent neighborhoods.

    “the data fails to capture some of the larger public safety challenges related to the Respite Center and the extent to which the Police Department has worked, in collaboration with our partners, to address these issues.”

    Thanks for noting that.  Yeah, that was my point.

    The department has had to deploy serious code enforcement efforts to address problems with visual blight due to littering and dumping.

    Yeah, like right now, out my kitchen window, I can see the top of a blue tent, surrounded by garbage and trash, a shopping cart full of garbage crammed into the bushes along a wall, a cooking apparatus on a wood palette, and dog that comes and goes with our (as the homeless advocates insist we call them:) “neighborh” is never on a leash.  I call animal control on my housed neighbors when they don’t keep their dogs on a leash, but those without a home — special treatment because no one can touch them.   Thanks HALs!  (Homeless advocate lawyers nationwide).

    It has also needed to use “a community oriented public safety approach to address the issues of loitering around the center which has, at times, resulted in the nuisance and violence related calls for service being included in the data.”

    Violence related calls.  There it is folks.  And where?  In District 3!   And where are they building Paul’s place – In District 3!  Hey City Council – what happened to that parallel night camping spot y’all promised another District would take — when you forged this in 2019?  Have you found the district ready to take that yet?  Huh?  How’s that going?

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for