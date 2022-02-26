Dr. Sujan Punyamurthula joins Stantec’s Water practice to grow footprint across North America

SACRAMENTO, CA (February 25, 2022) NYSE, TSX:STN

Dr. Sujan Punyamurthula, PhD, MBA, PE, has joined Stantec—a global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm—as a North American Water Growth Leader. A senior vice president in the firm’s Water practice, Dr. Punyamurthula will collaborate with team members across North America to identify and foster growth opportunities that span business lines. While his primary focus is the Water sector, he will work with the firm’s network of industry leaders to develop and build long-term strategies to position Stantec for growth across the US and Canada in alignment with innovation and sustainability goals.

Based out of Sacramento, Dr. Punyamurthula has nearly three decades of experience building, growing, and managing large multidisciplinary programs. He is well known in the civil engineering industry as a thought leader who can integrate global expertise on emerging technologies to optimize the planning and implementation of infrastructure programs across the US.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Sujan Punyamurthula to our growing North American Water team,” said John Take, Stantec’s Chief Business Officer. “While his resume and reputation speak for themselves, his forward-looking insights into the Water sector bring an invaluable perspective to our Stantec team, enabling us to better serve our clients across the US and beyond.”

Dr. Punyamurthula has worked on a wide range of complex civil infrastructure projects as project manager, program manager, technical lead, and principal in charge. He previously served in several leadership roles across the Western US at one of the largest infrastructure firms in the world. Over the past decade, he focused on Water infrastructure projects and developed and implemented annual strategic growth plans that resulted in consistent organic growth of more than 10%. Dr. Punyamurthula specializes in integrating digital technologies to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and sustain market leadership.

On the project execution front, Dr. Punyamurthula has a strong reputation for closely collaborating with client leadership to execute projects fully aligned with owners’ expectations from inception through completion. Some of his recent success included projects with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, Valley Water, Sites Project Authority, the City of Stockton, Padre Dam, the Metropolitan Water District, and King County. He recently conducted a P3 workshop with several state and federal agencies and actively supports clients in the transition to alternative project delivery models for mega projects.

Dr. Punyamurthula has served on various joint venture boards to oversee and manage corporate risk on mega programs and design build projects. He has published technical papers and participated at conferences as a moderator and panel member to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and solutions in the Water Resources sector. In addition to a bachelor of science in civil engineering, he holds a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering and a master’s in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a doctorate in geotechnical engineering from the University of Washington.