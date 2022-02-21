Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 143: Smart Justice California Talks about Justice Reform Efforts

Anne Irwin and Natasha Minsker of Smart Justice California join Everyday Injustice this week to talk about criminal justice reform efforts.

Smart Justice California works to educate and embolden policymakers who support meaningful criminal justice reforms that promote safety, fairness and healthy communities.

Among the legislation they are supporting this year includes the follow up to the Racial Justice Act, which would allow people with past criminal convictions to challenge racial discrimination in charging or sentencing.

They are also supporting Kevin McCarty’s AB 759, which would shift DA and sheriff elections to presidential election years.

They are supporting Senator Dave Cortese’s SB 300, which reforms felony murder special circumstances law to ensure that the death penalty and LWOP cannot be imposed on those who did not kill or intend that a person die.

And they are supporting SB 731, which sunsets criminal convictions and expands record sealing to all sentences following completion of terms of incarceration, post-release supervision, and an additional period of time.