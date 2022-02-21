Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 143: Smart Justice California Talks about Justice Reform Efforts

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
25 Views
Share:

Anne Irwin and Natasha Minsker of Smart Justice California join Everyday Injustice this week to talk about criminal justice reform efforts.

Smart Justice California works to educate and embolden policymakers who support meaningful criminal justice reforms that promote safety, fairness and healthy communities.

Among the legislation they are supporting this year includes the follow up to the Racial Justice Act, which would allow people with past criminal convictions to challenge racial discrimination in charging or sentencing.

They are also supporting Kevin McCarty’s AB 759, which would shift DA and sheriff elections to presidential election years.

They are supporting Senator Dave Cortese’s SB 300, which reforms felony murder special circumstances law to ensure that the death penalty and LWOP cannot be imposed on those who did not kill or intend that a person die.

And they are supporting SB 731, which sunsets criminal convictions and expands record sealing to all sentences following completion of terms of incarceration, post-release supervision, and an additional period of time.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for