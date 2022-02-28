Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 144 – Michigan Prosecutor Eli Savit Talks about Reform in Ann Arbor

Date:
In 2020, Eli Savit rode a wave of progressive prosecutorial successes to victory in Washtenaw County, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

For the most part, Savit has avoided a lot of the extreme pushback that some of his progressive prosecutor colleagues have suffered.  In part that is because he knew he would win the race well before he took office and was able to bring the stakeholders on board and give them stake in his success.

Listen as Savit talks about his accomplishments in his first year of office, what he hopes to do, and his take on the state of criminal justice reform.

