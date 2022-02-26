Family Feud Turns Violent; Man Accused of Threatening to Kill His Cousin – Competency in Question

By Gracy J.

SACRAMENTO, CA – Dezi Sanchez faces multiple felony complaints for threatening a family member with a weapon, as charges were upheld here in Sacramento County Superior Court this week.

Last year, Sacramento police officers responded to a call in the Sacramento County region, and testified the victim told officers that she and her cousin were unloading their aunt’s car when bags belonging to the Sanchez began to rip.

Recalling the alleged victim’s explanation of the event, Officer (name not available) Powell said “after the bags started to rip, Sanchez grabbed a knife from the passenger side of the vehicle, held it 8 inches from her (victim) throat. (And) he said, “F*****g b***h, I’ll kill you.

The alleged victim told officers that, because of Sanchez’ alleged past crimes which includes arson, the victim at that moment claimed to fear for her life because her cousin is “crazy.”

After hearing the evidence and arguments from both sides, the judge declared the “appropriate standard for this hearing has been met. The court certified the felony complaint, meaning the case could move forward.

However, the hearing was not over just yet, as he pointed to medical professional recommendations regarding the competency and administration of Sanchez’ antipsychotic medication.

Moreover, he acknowledged that medical professional recommendations contradict one another, which created a “dilemma” for the court.

One report says at this time Sanchez is “ill to the degree that he cannot engage meaningfully and cooperate with persons,” implying the court should authorize the involuntary administration of antipsychotic medications.

On the other hand, the other medical professional’s input was that Sanchez “does have the ability to make decisions regarding his antipsychotic medication.”

The judge decided it was best to go along with the recommendation of the medical professional with the most “expertise,” upholding the suggestion that Sanchez is capable of administering his own medication which was made by a medical doctor—while the other suggestion was from a clinical social worker and a family therapist.

The judge further ordered the Department of State Hospitals to determine “whether Sanchez is able to meaningfully cooperate with the people working on his behalf and whether he has the capacity to make decisions regarding the administration of antipsychotic medication.”

The judge ruled that when Sanchez is determined competent, he will be entitled to a preliminary hearing.

