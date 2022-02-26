Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Family Feud Turns Violent; Man Accused of Threatening to Kill His Cousin – Competency in Question

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
185 Views
Share:

By Gracy J.

SACRAMENTO, CA – Dezi Sanchez faces multiple felony complaints for threatening a family member with a weapon, as charges were upheld here in Sacramento County Superior Court this week.

Last year, Sacramento police officers responded to a call in the Sacramento County region, and testified the victim told officers that she and her cousin were unloading their aunt’s car when bags belonging to the Sanchez began to rip.

Recalling the alleged victim’s explanation of the event, Officer (name not available) Powell said “after the bags started to rip, Sanchez grabbed a knife from the passenger side of the vehicle, held it 8 inches from her (victim) throat. (And) he said, “F*****g b***h, I’ll kill you.

The alleged victim told officers that, because of Sanchez’ alleged past crimes which includes arson, the victim at that moment claimed to fear for her life because her cousin is “crazy.”

After hearing the evidence and arguments from both sides, the judge declared the “appropriate standard for this hearing has been met. The court certified the felony complaint, meaning the case could move forward.

However, the hearing was not over just yet, as he pointed to medical professional recommendations regarding the competency and administration of Sanchez’ antipsychotic medication.

Moreover, he acknowledged that medical professional recommendations contradict one another, which created a “dilemma” for the court.

One report says at this time Sanchez is “ill to the degree that he cannot engage meaningfully and cooperate with persons,” implying the court should authorize the involuntary administration of antipsychotic medications.

On the other hand, the other medical professional’s input was that Sanchez “does have the ability to make decisions regarding his antipsychotic medication.”

The judge decided it was best to go along with the recommendation of the medical professional with the most “expertise,” upholding the suggestion that Sanchez is capable of administering his own medication which was made by a medical doctor—while the other suggestion was from a clinical social worker and a family therapist.

The judge further ordered the Department of State Hospitals to determine “whether Sanchez is able to meaningfully cooperate with the people working on his behalf and whether he has the capacity to make decisions regarding the administration of antipsychotic medication.”

The judge ruled that when Sanchez is determined competent, he will be entitled to a preliminary hearing.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Gracy is a 4th Year at UC Davis studying Political Science and minoring in Communications. Post graduation plans include moving to Paris to continue studying Political Science, and then eventually attending Law School.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for