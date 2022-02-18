Guest Commentary: Are the City and County General Plans Governed by a ‘Double Standard’?

It has been very interesting to read the thoughtful comments posted by Richard McCann, Keith Echols and David Greenwald in response to Monday’s article Guest Commentary: You Only Get To Sue If You Have “Standing” I will address several of those comments here. Keith also made some very good comments about the accountability and risk relationship between developers and a municipal jurisdiction. In addition, Alan Miller made a very insightful comment about the tunnel under Union Pacific’s right-of-way at Nishi. I will address those topics in a future article.

Richard said … “The County has its own impediments to independent land development. Developers […] are required under the County’s growth control ordinance to be brought into a City’s jurisdiction when that land is within the city’s sphere of influence.”

Keith said … ”Generally the functions of counties are not to regulate clusters of commercial and residential land. That’s what cities are for and I believe it’s somewhere in some county document that it’s the cities where most development is intended to happen and be regulated. In fact that’s what LaFCo is for.”

David said … “I agree with Richard, Matt’s just factually wrong on a lot of this, and he didn’t check with either the county or land use attorneys on some of the technical issues. This is from the general plan until 2030, which directs all residential growth to cities and growth boundaries in unincorporated areas.”

What is consistent about those three comments is that they rely on the sanctity of the Yolo County General Plan. David even cuts and pastes relevant passages from that General Plan to support his point. I actually agree 100% … that is what the Yolo County General Plan sets out as its desired/standard approach, and ideally that standard should be upheld.

The problem with their argument is that it is a throwback to the days in American society where fathers (and to a lesser extent mothers) taught their sons and daughters “the Double Standard” when it came to having sexual relations outside of wedlock. For those of you who are too young to remember the teachings of the Double Standard, it said that young men were allowed to (even encouraged to) sow their wild oats, get sexual experience, and generally follow the principle of “men being men.” The Double Standard taught young women that they were to avoid such carnal pleasures at all costs and preserve their chastity and virginity until after they were properly and legally married. A young girl who did not follow the dictates of the Double Standard was labeled a “fallen woman” and ostracized from society.

Richard, Keith, and David’s argument basically assumes the young woman approach to preserving the chastity and virginity of the Yolo County General Plan. The idea of abandoning the well-thought-out and clearly articulated standards it promulgates is inconceivable in their argument.

For the sake of discussion, let’s agree with them that it really is not a good idea to disregard your General Plan, no matter whether your jurisdiction is a town, or a city, or a county or any other municipal entity. And to the best of my knowledge Yolo County does a pretty good job of upholding the provisions and principles and policies of its General Plan.

Now we get to Davis. Back when I was growing up there was a Cape Cod rock and roll band that had a minor hit called “Are you a boy, or are you a girl?” Using the metaphor of the Double Standard, which is Davis? Does Davis, like Yolo County, preserve its chastity and uphold the provisions and principles and policies of its General Plan, or is Davis more like the young men living under the Double Standard … sewing its wild oats and allowing/pursuing General Plan Amendments with frequency, and even urgency?

I’ve tortured this metaphor enough, but the bottom-line for Davis is that it is extremely easy to find a development project that has at its planning foundation a General Plan Amendment. In fact, it is almost impossible to find a significant development over the past 10 to 20 years that doesn’t have at its core a General Plan Amendment. Davis clearly and consistently made little or no effort to follow the provisions and principles and policies of its General Plan

The Davis General Plan very clearly defines, amongst other things, the City Limits. Given that, my question to Richard and Keith and David and anyone else who cares to weigh in is, “Why is violating the Davis City Limits and the Davis General Plan more acceptable than violating the growth control policies and provisions of the County’s General Plan?” It seems a bit like a Double Standard.

Bottom-line, it may be convenient for the County to play Pontius Pilate, wash its hands of, and turn its back on a developer application for a parcel that is in the unincorporated portion of Yolo County, but that doesn’t change the legal fact that the parcel is both located in the unincorporated County and governed by the County’s administration. And further, that parcel is neither located in the City of Davis nor governed by the City’s administration. A Court is going to see that legally available course of action, and more than likely make a ruling that Measure J does not leave the developer/parcel owner with no options.