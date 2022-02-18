Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Are the City and County General Plans Governed by a ‘Double Standard’?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, General Plan, Land Use/Open Space, Yolo County
(12) Comments
128 Views
Share:

It has been very interesting to read the thoughtful comments posted by Richard McCann, Keith Echols and David Greenwald in response to Monday’s article Guest Commentary: You Only Get To Sue If You Have “Standing”  I will address several of those comments here.  Keith also made some very good comments about the accountability and risk relationship between developers and a municipal jurisdiction. In addition, Alan Miller made a very insightful comment about the tunnel under Union Pacific’s right-of-way at Nishi. I will address those topics in a future article.

Richard saidThe County has its own impediments to independent land development. Developers […] are required under the County’s growth control ordinance to be brought into a City’s jurisdiction when that land is within the city’s sphere of influence.”

Keith said”Generally the functions of counties are not to regulate clusters of commercial and residential land.  That’s what cities are for and I believe it’s somewhere in some county document that it’s the cities where most development is intended to happen and be regulated.  In fact that’s what LaFCo is for.”

David said“I agree with Richard, Matt’s just factually wrong on a lot of this, and he didn’t check with either the county or land use attorneys on some of the technical issues. This is from the general plan until 2030, which directs all residential growth to cities and growth boundaries in unincorporated areas.”

What is consistent about those three comments is that they rely on the sanctity of the Yolo County General Plan.  David even cuts and pastes relevant passages from that General Plan to support his point.  I actually agree 100% … that is what the Yolo County General Plan sets out as its desired/standard approach, and ideally that standard should be upheld.

The problem with their argument is that it is a throwback to the days in American society where fathers (and to a lesser extent mothers) taught their sons and daughters “the Double Standard” when it came to having sexual relations outside of wedlock.  For those of you who are too young to remember the teachings of the Double Standard, it said that young men were allowed to (even encouraged to) sow their wild oats, get sexual experience, and generally follow the principle of “men being men.”  The Double Standard taught young women that they were to avoid such carnal pleasures at all costs and preserve their chastity and virginity until after they were properly and legally married.  A young girl who did not follow the dictates of the Double Standard was labeled a “fallen woman” and ostracized from society.

Richard, Keith, and David’s argument basically assumes the young woman approach to preserving the chastity and virginity of the Yolo County General Plan.  The idea of abandoning the well-thought-out and clearly articulated standards it promulgates is inconceivable in their argument.

For the sake of discussion, let’s agree with them that it really is not a good idea to disregard your General Plan, no matter whether your jurisdiction is a town, or a city, or a county or any other municipal entity.  And to the best of my knowledge Yolo County does a pretty good job of upholding the provisions and principles and policies of its General Plan.

Now we get to Davis.  Back when I was growing up there was a Cape Cod rock and roll band that had a minor hit called “Are you a boy, or are you a girl?”  Using the metaphor of the Double Standard, which is Davis?  Does Davis, like Yolo County, preserve its chastity and uphold the provisions and principles and policies of its General Plan, or is Davis more like the young men living under the Double Standard … sewing its wild oats and allowing/pursuing General Plan Amendments with frequency, and even urgency?

I’ve tortured this metaphor enough, but the bottom-line for Davis is that it is extremely easy to find a development project that has at its planning foundation a General Plan Amendment.  In fact, it is almost impossible to find a significant development over the past 10 to 20 years that doesn’t have at its core a General Plan Amendment.  Davis clearly and consistently made little or no effort to follow the provisions and principles and policies of its General Plan

The Davis General Plan very clearly defines, amongst other things, the City Limits.  Given that, my question to Richard and Keith and David and anyone else who cares to weigh in is, “Why is violating the Davis City Limits and the Davis General Plan more acceptable than violating the growth control policies and provisions of the County’s General Plan?”  It seems a bit like a Double Standard.

Bottom-line, it may be convenient for the County to play Pontius Pilate, wash its hands of, and turn its back on a developer application for a parcel that is in the unincorporated portion of Yolo County, but that doesn’t change the legal fact that the parcel is both located in the unincorporated County and governed by the County’s administration.  And further, that parcel is neither located in the City of Davis nor governed by the City’s administration.  A Court is going to see that legally available course of action, and more than likely make a ruling that Measure J does not leave the developer/parcel owner with no options.

Share:

About The Author

Matt Williams has been a resident of Davis/El Macero since 1998. Matt is a past member of the City's Utilities Commission, as well as a former Chair of the Finance and Budget Commission (FBC), former member of the Downtown Plan Advisory Committee (DPAC), former member of the Broadband Advisory Task Force (BATF), as well as Treasurer of Davis Community Network (DCN). He is a past Treasurer of the Senior Citizens of Davis, and past member of the Finance Committee of the Davis Art Center, the Editorial Board of the Davis Vanguard, Yolo County's South Davis General Plan Citizens Advisory Committee, the Davis School District's 7-11 Committee for Nugget Fields, the Yolo County Health Council and the City of Davis Water Advisory Committee and Natural Resources Commission. His undergraduate degree is from Cornell University and his MBA is from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He spent over 30 years planning, developing, delivering and leading bottom-line focused strategies in the management of healthcare practice, healthcare finance, and healthcare technology, as well municipal finance.

Related posts

12 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Are the City and County General Plans Governed by a ‘Double Standard’?”

  1. Ron Glick

    “’Why is violating the Davis City Limits and the Davis General Plan more acceptable than violating the growth control policies and provisions of the County’s General Plan?’ It seems a bit like a Double Standard.”

    You seem to forget the politics involved. Post Mace Ranch no County Supervisor from Davis would want to take on no growth populists even if they believed developing land outside the city limit was the right thing to do. Add to this anti-development sentiments by farming and ranching interests in other districts, and, even though you raise an important question, its doubtful that development on un-annexed land outside the City of Davis is going to happen any time soon. UC Davis land being the lone exception.

    2. Matt Williams Post author

      Ron, the original point that David made on Sunday was limited to the legal standing of Measure J.  When you argue a case in a court, politics and practicalities take a back seat to legalities.  So I am not forgetting politics at all.  I am simply setting those political inconveniences aside, because a judge weighing the merits of a case against Measure J will also set politics aside.

      I also agree with you when you say, Add to this anti-development sentiments by farming and ranching interests in other districts, and, even though you raise an important question, its doubtful that development on un-annexed land outside the City of Davis is going to happen any time soon.”  In fact, I believe HCD is currently wrestling with that very question in numerous jurisdictions up and down the state … and if HCD is truly committed to increasing the rate of housing creation in California, they will be changing the way they deal with Counties, just as they have recently been changing the way they are dealing with Cities.

      I stand by the points I have made … for legal reasons Measure J is not vulnerable to a lawsuit from an entity/landowner outside the City Limits.  If there is any vulnerability for Measure J to being sued, it will have to come from a land owner or interested party inside the City Limits.  To the best of my knowledge the only parcel inside the City Limits that is still affected by Measure J is Wildhorse Ranch/Palomino Place … and my personal opinion is that that parcel is too small to economically bankroll a law suit.

      JMO

      2. Richard_McCann

        Matt

        A judge won’t consider a “double standard” argument in a case. The current law is clear–the County prohibits development next to a City boundary without being annexed into the City. A property owner next to the City has standing to sue based on the failure of Measure J approved projects to move forward. They can argue that the requirements on Nishi II compared to Nishi I (road access) impeded development by forcing the developer into negotiations with at least one intransigent third party, the railroad. This makes Measure J legally vulnerable.

        Perhaps HCD will take on Yolo County’s growth concentration policy, but that appears to be less of a focus than on various cities’ growth control laws.

        1. Ron Oertel

          hey can argue that the requirements on Nishi II compared to Nishi I (road access) impeded development by forcing the developer into negotiations with at least one intransigent third party, the railroad. This makes Measure J legally vulnerable.

          The option to not include access via Olive/Richards was the developer’s decision, not a requirement of Measure J.

          But if a city council required this (or negotiated it), your argument implies that the council itself would be “legally vulnerable” to dissolution if a developer subsequently claimed that it won’t “pencil out”.

          Or, if a council outright rejected a proposal – same outcome (dissolution of the council, according to your argument).

          And the same situation would apply to every urban growth boundary throughout the state. Any party (whether it’s voters, or a council) would be subject to dissolution if they maintained that boundary.

          Same with the county, for that matter.

          No entity would have authority to approve or deny any proposal, anywhere.

          By the way, there’s nothing preventing a developer from putting forth another Measure J proposal at a given site, if they determine that they “bit off more than they can chew”.

        2. David Greenwald

          The key to the road access issue is that Measure J requires you put forth a project that can pass a vote, not necessarily put forth a project that you can actually build. That’s a reason I framed my point on Sunday that while two projects have gained approval, neither has been built. That’s certainly worth watching given that we don’t know if Project Baseline Features – again which are enacted in part to win an election – are too restrictive to allow a project to actually be built.

        3. Ron Oertel

          Again, they can put forth another Measure J proposal (for the same site), if they subsequently determine that they significantly miscalculated the challenges related to their proposal.

          And if they did so purposefully (in order to challenge Measure J), how would a judge view that?

        4. Matt Williams Post author

          David, Measure J does not require the applicant to put forth a project that can pass a vote.  No such legal requirement exists.  Applicants are free to propose any project they choose to.

          Further, as we saw with the long history of The Cannery, projects not subject to Measure J also are … in practical terms … subject to putting forth a project that can pass a vote.

  2. Richard_McCann

    “Why is violating the Davis City Limits and the Davis General Plan more acceptable than violating the growth control policies and provisions of the County’s General Plan?

    Matt, this wasn’t the question being asked. You made a statement that appeared to be anchored in a factual understanding of County zoning policies that developing next to the City would be allowed. And I think you now acknowledge that such a course of action would require significantly irregular action by the County to approve such a development.  I absolutely agree with Ron G. that it would be politically difficult for a Davis-based Supervisor to agree to this attempt to circumvent the City’s control of its sphere of influence.

    As to whether this is a double standard, I disagree. The overarching County policy is to contain urban development within cities’ jurisdictions whenever possible–no if, and or buts. Cities then take steps to accommodate this policy, which may require making exceptions to its obsolete General Plan. (And you and I agree that the GP desperately needs to be updated.) When the County and cities’ GPs conflict, the cities must yield.

    1. Matt Williams Post author

      Richard, I agree with you that the current County law directs Development to the cities.  The current City law also clearly defines the City Limits.  You are choosing to see the County law status as inviolate and the City law status as violatable.  Please explain why you take that position?  Aren’t both laws going be given the same standing by the Courts?  If you say “no” please explain.

      I will let Alan Miller answer your Nishi point.  Based on his response to you Tuesday, and my own personal knowledge, I believe your road access position is incorrect.

      Regarding what you have said about the County’s policy, history does not support your position.  As recently as in 2012-2013, Yolo County processed an application for placing at least eleven separate residences on individual lots on County land immediately adjacent to the Davis City Limits.  A series of multiple public hearings were conducted to give due consideration to the landowner’s application.  The County was clear in its actions that it wanted the project to go forward; however, the public testimony in the hearings caused the landowner to withdraw his application.

      Further, I think you are being hyperbolic when you say, When the County and cities’ GPs conflict, the cities must yield.”  If that were true then the theater that took place in the County Chambers when the Supervisors discussed the idea of the three Study Areas around the City of Davis would never have happened.  Prominent public speakers that day were multiple sitting City Councilmembers, who spoke officially for the City.  I believe your statement should read, “When the County and cities’ GPs conflict, they negotiate.”

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for