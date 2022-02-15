Guest Commentary: You Only Get to Sue If You Have ‘Standing’

by Matt Williams

On Sunday David Greenwald presented his thoughts on why Measure J may be vulnerable to a legal challenge. I respectfully disagree with that belief, and the following article addresses David’s points one-by-one starting at the beginning of the article. The overarching premise of my response is that in order to sue you cannot just be a person who was standing nearby when the event happened, and then sue the entity/person causing the event, if you did not suffer any damages.

I think those votes generally convinced skeptics that Measure J wasn’t an absolute roadblock to housing. But here we are now, three years later and there has still not been a single unit built outside of the current city limits in more than two decades. That is increasingly becoming a problem.

Is the issue/problem Measure J or is it the geographic and legal constraints imposed by Davis’ current City Limits? Landowners of parcels that are outside the current City Limits have free rein, legally and pratically, to develop their land under their current County jurisdiction, thereby bypassing the provisions of Measure J.

Davis voters voted down the better Nishi project that would have provided for a range of housing and a fix for Richards Blvd. as well as 300,000 square feet of R&D space—in favor of a project that lacked Richards Blvd. access and therefore would not, as it was feared, worsen traffic conditions.

Was Nishi 2016 actually a better project than Nishi 2018? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. David and I may BELIEVE that it was, but belief is not fact, and others have different beliefs on the comparative quality of those two project proposals.

Thus the tradeoff between what are best practices in terms of project design and what can pass a Measure J vote.

The “best” project design for Nishi 2018 was to apply the 2016 housing density to the 2018 housing footprint. That would have resulted in housing for between 5,000 and 7,000 UCD students; however, that would have required an EIR Addendum (taking approximately 6 months and costing the developer approximately $100,000). Does that mean that the EIR/CEQA process/rules are an impediment to housing?

Does locking in project features through the Baseline Project Features make it difficult to actually build the project, given changes in the market and construction costs from the time of passage to the time when something is actually built?

One of the most important reasons that Measure J was proposed, passed, and renewed is that developers constantly want to “move the goalposts” when they encounter situations that they did not adequately plan for. Unfortunately, city staff and past CityCouncils have failed (miserably) to hold developers accountable for the consequences of their inadequate planning. The three addendums to the Cannery development agreement and saddling all the Cannery residents with the annual CFD payments are good examples. The rapid and extensive buildout of Mace Ranch not in compliance with the metered pace in the development agreement is another example … as is the annual Mace Ranch CFD. Baseline Project Features are not an impediment, but rather an accountability tool that became necessary because of the historical failure of, or lack of, appropriate accountability in past projects.

Developers have a simple solution for addressing unplanned for events … plan better. Their failure to plan should not constitute an emergency on the community’s part.

DiSC recently attempted to address uncertainty by putting more of their commitments into the Development Agreement rather than the Project Baseline Features, only to see pushback on that—with them ending up relenting and putting most of their commitments into the Baseline Features where the voters gained trust but the developers lost flexibility, particularly for a project that is never going to be nearly as black and white as a housing project.

Most people would prefer an opportunity to go back to an environment with little accountability if they were in the shoes of a developer. That is basic human nature. In this case all the developer had to do was ask for that change. Wisely, the community said “no” to that request. Well thought out plans are the desired end.

We actually don’t know if Measure J is ultimately workable because we have never seen it work from beginning to end. We have seen projects that have passed Measure J votes, but we have still not seen any built.

It is worth drilling down into that statement to see what the true cause of the delay of actual building is. Is that delay due to anything associated with Measure J? In the case of Nishi the answer is “no.” Union Pacific Railroad, specifically the negotiations between Union Pacific and the Nishi developers and UCD regarding construction of the underpay is the sole reason for the delay. Measure J has played no role in the delay.

Similarly, the delay for WDAAC/Breton Woods has been for non-Measure J reasons. Additional planning for flood control and stormwater retention has caused delays, as has the inability of the developer to come to an agreement with a contractor.

We have never actually seen a court challenge to Measure J. One avenue I was looking at was the Federal Courts. Back in 2002, the court ruled in a 6-3 decision in Tahoe-Sierra Preservation Council v. Tahoe Regional Planning Agency that a 32-month moratorium on development did not “constitute a taking of their property without just compensation.”

The cited Tahoe example differs significantly from the legal situation we have with Measure J. In the Tahoe situation the land affected by the moratorium resides within the legal jurisdiction that was imposing the constraint … and the potential that the moratorium constituted “a taking” was real. In the Measure J situation with one exception, Wildhorse Ranch, the land resides outside the legal jurisdiction that approved and enforces Measure J. The owners of parcels in the unincorporated portions of Yolo County are free to propose development of their land free and clear of any of the provisions of Measure J. They can simply direct such proposals to their legal municipal jurisdiction of record … Yolo County.

The fact that that alternative legal avenue is available is why there more than likely will ever be a legal challenge to Measure J. The most likely legal outcome will be that the issue isn’t Measure J, but rather the location of the boundary between Yolo County and the City of Davis. Should the City annex agriculturally zoned land from Yolo County into the City, then Measure J would directly apply to those agriculturally zoned parcels, and a legal challenge to Measure J would “have standing.”

But what is interesting is that the dissenters were the three most conservative justices at the time—Rehnquist, Thomas and Scalia. With the shift in the court composition since then and a move to the right, there could be the voters to overturn it. Of course, someone would need to be willing to finance a court challenge and the patience to spend about 10 years getting the case through the courts. It is hard to know how a court would view a voter requirement that could be viewed as a de facto permanent barrier to development.

As noted above, Measure J arguably is only a de facto permanent barrier to development within the City Limits. Measure J is not the law of the land for parcels in the unincorporated portions of Yolo County.Measure J only comes into play if the developer makes the decision to apply for annexation of their parcel to the City.

Basically, Measure J has resulted in two thirds of the projects put forward being rejected by the voters. It also has put forward requirements that one might be able to argue has made it difficult to build the project, because of all the promises and expenses and requirements that are baked into the project due to the voter process.

And those requirements are the direct result of the bad actions during past developments. Again, the failure of developers to adequately plan should not constitute an emergency on the community’s part.

But going the state route could be interesting as well. We have been following a number of recent court rulings where the local courts and the appellate courts have tended to favor projects over those attempting to stop projects. One question that might be entertained is whether Measure J makes it more difficult for the city to adhere to Housing Element guidelines.

Here too the issue of jurisdiction weighs heavily. I believe HCD’s rules regarding Housing Elements are pretty clear … jmunicipal jurisdiction boundaries are respected. As a result, the parcels of land surrounding the City Limits of Davis are part of the Housing Element of the unincorporated portion of Yolo County, and Measure J poses no impediment to Yolo County’s adherence to Housing Element guidelines. If HCD has a beef, that beef is probably with the LAFCO processes regarding jurisdictional boundaries.

For example, in their rejection of the city’s Housing Element, HCD expresses concern about the impact of Measure J and other growth control measures on the city’s ability to deliver on its housing needs. “As recognized in the housing element, Measure J poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change from agricultural, open space, or urban reserve land use to an urban use designation,” HCD writes. “Since the ordinance was enacted in March of 2000, four of the six proposed rezones have failed. “As the element has identified the need for rezoning to accommodate a shortfall of sites to accommodate the housing need, the element should clarify if any of the candidate sites to rezone would be subject to this measure and provide analysis on the constraints that this measure might impose on the development of these sites.”

There is one, and only one, parcel currently within the City Limits where a Measure J “rezoning” has been attempted … Wildhorse Ranch … all the other Measure J votes were annexations of non-City land. There was no rezoning, because no City zoning actually existed for those parcels.

HCD also warns, “The analysis must evaluate the cumulative impacts of land use controls on the cost and supply of housing, including the ability to achieve maximum densities.”

Here too I believe HCD is off the mark, because achieving maximum densities and increased supply of housing can currently be achieved if the land owners/developers direct their attention to Yolo County, where the land use controls of Measure J do not exist.

Could that leave open the possibility of a challenge to Measure J by someone?

Only someone who wants to throw their money away on a lawsuit tha more than likely will be thrown out due to a lack of “standing.”

But 22 years has seen four of six projects rejected, no housing built outside of the current city fo a pretty drastic shift in the regulatory environment and potentially the court system.

That shift in regulatory environment, if it ever came about, would need to apply to Union Pacific and UCD as well if getting something actually built is the goal.

I think a legal challenge is more likely now than ever and certainly more likely to succeed than it might have even five years ago.

I respectfully disagree.