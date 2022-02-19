Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Allows Man to Represent Himself In Child Molestation Trial, with Attorney Aid

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
364 Views
Share:

By Tommy Nguyen

RIVERSIDE, CA – The preliminary hearing here this week in Riverside County Superior Court in a child molestation case focused on the judge granting the defendant’s motion to represent himself despite having no prior experience.

Shawn Jeremy Sertin is accused of committing lewd acts upon a child, in which the victim’s identity remains anonymous.

Sertin was previously put on probation for domestic violence, and was constantly arraigned for disobeying domestic relations court orders. His violation of probation arraignment hearing is also happening alongside his child molestation case.

At the beginning of court, Judge Bernard Schwartz addressed the defense motion for self-representation, granting Sertin’s request to represent himself, but assigned him an attorney who will be trying this case with him.

Judge Schwartz also explained that, despite having not attended law school, Sertin would still “be held to the same standard as any other lawyer,” and he would have to proceed forward with every protocol of a typical trial.

Sertin then expressed his desire to proceed with the case, starting immediately, without needing time for any investigation or other matters crucial to the case, noting that he just wants to “proceed with a speedy trial since he has been arraigned several times.”

The judge then addressed the man’s need for an investigator as well as additional funds for any necessary procedures, before ordering the prosecution to provide the redacted copy of all their discoveries to the accused.

The remaining court time was focused on going through the documents to redact the necessary contact information.

The case is set to resume on March 2.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for