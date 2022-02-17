Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Legislation Would Ban the Use of the “S-Word” As a Geographic Name in California

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, State of California
(1) Comment
920 Views
Share:
California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced in late 2020 – photo: Haven Daley, AP

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – If a bill to prohibit the use of the word “squaw” passes the legislature, California will have to rename dozens of locations by January 1, 2024.

The bill was introduced by Assemblymembers James C. Ramos (D-Highland), the first California Native American elected to the state legislature and Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

“AB 2022 would ban the use of the S-word and establish a process for renaming locations with that offensive racial and sexist term which began as derogatory word used against Native American women. It is an idiom that came into use during the westward expansion of America, and it is not a tribal word. For decades, Native Americans have argued against the designation’s use because behind that expression is the disparagement of Native women that contributes to the crisis of missing and murdered people in our community,” Ramos stated.

Ramos added that more than 100 places in California contain the S-word. The United States Department of the Interior has ordered the term “erased from the National landscape and forever replaced” on the almost 700 sites using the name on federal lands. Montana, Oregon, Maine and Minnesota have already banned the word’s use.

Garcia commented, “The sad reality is that this term has been used for generations and normalized, even though it is a misogynistic and racist term rooted in the oppression and belittling of Indigenous women. AB 2022 begins to correct an ugly and painful part of our history by removing it from California’s landmarks; it’s the least we can do to help our indigenous women heal.”

AB 2022 defines a geographic feature as any location or publicly owned structure in the state such as navigable water, parks, local roads, bridges and publicly owned buildings. A place is defined in the proposal as a natural geographic feature or street, alley, or other road within the jurisdiction of the state or political subdivision of the state.

State and local government bodies shall identify geographic features and place names within their jurisdictions and report those locations or features to the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names. The Committee would be charged with working with those bodies and the Native American Heritage Commission to recommend replacement names.

AB 2022 is sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union CA.


https://em-ui.constantcontact.com/em-ui/em/page/em-ui/email#

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “Legislation Would Ban the Use of the “S-Word” As a Geographic Name in California”

  1. Bill Marshall

    Perhaps it is also time to remove the I-word (“Indian”) from place names, general use in the lexicon… it was a mis-nomer (early European explorers thought they had reached India when they reached the Americas), and was often used as an epithet, derogatory speech, including “indian giver”, “the only good indian is a dead indian”, etc.

    This legislation should go much farther… now is the time! [And the IOC should no longer refer to the location of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and any existing medals bearing the S-word, from that Olymics, should be demanded to be returned, world-wide, to set an example…]

    Just like after the N-word (the one with two “g”‘s), the word Negro was also banned as far as place names… i.e. ‘Negro Bar’, on the American River…

     

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for