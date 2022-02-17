Breaking News
Letter: Racist Incident at C.K. McClatchy

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams  on November 12, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

RE: Racist Incident at C.K. McClatchy

Dear Superintendent Aguilar:

On behalf of the Greater Sacramento NAACP, I would like to express my extreme discontent about the incident that happened Friday, February 11, 2022, at C.K. McClatchy High School, where campus drinking fountains were labeled “colored” and the other was labeled “white.”

Considering the history of terror, violence, subjugation, oppression, systemic racism and discrimination suffered by the African American community – that still continues today – we have strong concerns about the culture that exists within the Sacramento Unified School District, and lack of urgency to eradicate such behavior that is meant to make African American students and teachers uncomfortable. This is an embedded culture, and failure to discipline perpetrators has made certain people think this behavior is ok. We cannot continue to cover up a culture that has a long history of inflicting hate violence, implicit or explicit, on African American students and teachers on your campuses.

I believe this problem is so prevalent within Sacramento County, that the Greater Sacramento Branch put forth a resolution to address hate crimes and hate violence toward African American students and teachers, making failure to address hate crimes/hate violence immediately, grounds for termination. The California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP agreed that this is a problem throughout our state and voted to pass this resolution. This resolution has resulted in legislation being introduced in the Assembly.

The African American student population has a right to attend school in an environment free of threat or intimidation. We demand a full investigation into this matter and request a copy of the findings when complete.

Sincerely,

Betty Williams
President
Greater Sacramento, NAACP


3 thoughts on “Letter: Racist Incident at C.K. McClatchy”

  1. Keith Olson

    If a student or someone else put these racist signs on the drinking fountains I hope they’re caught and face severe consequences.

    But if a someone was trying to create a fake incident in order to stir the pot I hope they’re also caught and face severe consequences.

    Are we all on the same page regarding this?

     

     

  2. Ron Oertel

    I was curious as to the percentage of different skin colors at Sacramento Unified School District, and found the following:

    40.6% Hispanic/Latino

    18.6% Asian or Asian Pacific Islander

    17.5% White

    13.4% Black or African American

    7.3% Two or more races

    2.1% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander

    0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native

    https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/california/districts/sacramento-city-unified-111949#:~:text=The%20student%20body%20at%20the,Hawaiian%20or%20other%20Pacific%20Islander.

    In any case, I wouldn’t make any assumptions regarding which individuals or groups are engaging in racist graffiti.

     

  3. Ron Oertel

    I believe this problem is so prevalent within Sacramento County, that the Greater Sacramento Branch put forth a resolution to address hate crimes and hate violence toward African American students and teachers, making failure to address hate crimes/hate violence immediately, grounds for termination.

    I don’t know what this means exactly (or who is responsible for addressing it within the system, assuming they aren’t already attempting to do so).  But it sounds like an advocacy to shut-down the entire system.

    Actually, hasn’t the state essentially already been threatening to do so, via a state takeover (due to financial mismanagement)?

    Also, do you want to just limit this to “hate crimes” and “hate violence” solely against African Americans? You believe that no other type might be occurring in that system, as well?

    By the way, why is there an increasing tendency to blur the line between hate crime and “hate violence” – whatever that means? (Some seem to define the latter as akin to handing out leaflets, for which those offended mistakenly believe it’s something you can be arrested for.)

