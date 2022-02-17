Letter: Racist Incident at C.K. McClatchy

RE: Racist Incident at C.K. McClatchy

Dear Superintendent Aguilar:

On behalf of the Greater Sacramento NAACP, I would like to express my extreme discontent about the incident that happened Friday, February 11, 2022, at C.K. McClatchy High School, where campus drinking fountains were labeled “colored” and the other was labeled “white.”

Considering the history of terror, violence, subjugation, oppression, systemic racism and discrimination suffered by the African American community – that still continues today – we have strong concerns about the culture that exists within the Sacramento Unified School District, and lack of urgency to eradicate such behavior that is meant to make African American students and teachers uncomfortable. This is an embedded culture, and failure to discipline perpetrators has made certain people think this behavior is ok. We cannot continue to cover up a culture that has a long history of inflicting hate violence, implicit or explicit, on African American students and teachers on your campuses.

I believe this problem is so prevalent within Sacramento County, that the Greater Sacramento Branch put forth a resolution to address hate crimes and hate violence toward African American students and teachers, making failure to address hate crimes/hate violence immediately, grounds for termination. The California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP agreed that this is a problem throughout our state and voted to pass this resolution. This resolution has resulted in legislation being introduced in the Assembly.

The African American student population has a right to attend school in an environment free of threat or intimidation. We demand a full investigation into this matter and request a copy of the findings when complete.

Sincerely,

Betty Williams

President

Greater Sacramento, NAACP



