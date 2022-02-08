Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Looking at the Domestic Violence Case As the Stangel Trial Opens

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Everyday Injustice, San Francisco
(9) Comments
113 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – On Monday the trial of SFPD Officer Terrance Stangel began as Judge Teresa M. Caffese denied a defense motion to dismiss the case following the explosive allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

At issue is whether Stangel broke the law when he struck the unarmed man with a baton eight times, breaking his wrist and leg.  Stangel faces four felony charges.

During his opening arguments on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Hans Moore said that the police rushed Spiers without communicating why they were there and within seconds, they put their hands on Spiers.

A big question will be what precipitated this beating.

As Spiers’ attorney Curtis Briggs told the Vanguard last week, “(Stangel) was dispatched based on (the 911 call), Sergeant O’Connor had interviewed them and they got a statement from them.  And this statement in Stangel’s eyes is exculpatory… Because their premise is if Stangel was responding to a DV in progress, he has a right to jump out and start beating on people.”

Stangel’s attorney Nicole Pifari last week maintained that the DA’s office failed to file the charges in this case because they wanted to pursue Officer Stangel for excessive force.

“(T)he DA’s office here obstructed the criminal investigation into Spiers and they did so to strengthen their case against (Stangel),” Pifari argued.

Police ultimately declined to charge Spiers with domestic violence – a fact that cannot be mentioned to the jury empaneled to determine whether Stangel broke the law with his use of force.

The police have been unable to locate footage that shows the alleged domestic violence.  They have the 9/11 calls, but both Spiers and his girlfriend denied there was any domestic violence – and their accounts, taken separately following the incident, largely match.

In an interview with police, Spiers told them that he and his girlfriend had dated on and off for about 1`5 years but had recently become serious.  They were drinking at a wine bar.  He said that they were upset regarding her wallet being stolen and he was trying to calm her down on the sidewalk.

He stated she was standing close to Richard, arm in arm, kissing and hugging her to calm her down when two women walked by and started staring at him.

He said said that they had never had any physical altercations and denied that they were involved in one that night.

In a separate room, the girlfriend was questioned.  She said they were wine tasting.  She described herself as upset and left the garage thinking that one of Spiers’ little brother’s friends stole her wallet.  They walked out of the garage to take the bus to leave, she described herself as emotional because she had been drinking.  Spiers did not want her to leave and started to calm her down.

She said that Spiers was not involved in a physical altercation and in one report said, “she would never let a man hit her.”

The police described the girlfriend as having no visible injuries.

The account given by the couple however, varied greatly with what the two 911 callers described.  One of them said that the male was “hitting” and “dragging and yelling.”  She felt that the male was “going to physically harm the female” and that he put her in a headlock twice.  He yelled, “You ain’t going no mother f-ing where.”

She described the female as trying to get away but the male had a hold of her arm and was physically preventing her from leaving, at one point picking her up off the ground as she tried to leave.

The other witness said that the male was beating the woman up.  She said she called 911 “because I figured if I walked away, she’d probably be dead today.”  She said that he kept saying, “You thought you got away, bitch.”

She said that the male had just released the woman and had started talking to her when the police arrived.

Stangel said that Officer Martinez approached the suspect and he “appeared to engage in a physical altercation with my partner.  Due to the fact that my partner was in a physical struggle and I believed that this subject – I had reasonable suspicion to believe that this male subject had committee a violent… felony against this woman…  I decided to deploy my baton, which I did.  I struck the subject multiple times with the baton, and then my partner and I took him into custody.”

In the report from Sgt. Brendan O’Connor, he noted the interviews of both parties who denied being involved in a Domestic Violence incident and the lack of visible injuries to the woman.

Moreover, there was a lack of surveillance footage of the incident and a lack of officer BWC footage of the DV incident and a lack of additional witnesses.

He writes, “I am unable to substantiate a Domestic Violence charge at this time.”

In addition, the 148 charge for resisting arrest was dismissed on November 14 by the DA’s office under Suzy Loftus due to “lack of evidence.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

9 thoughts on “Looking at the Domestic Violence Case As the Stangel Trial Opens”

  1. Keith Olson

    I believe the two witnesses to the domestic violence, they have no reason to lie.
    This was a very powerful statement:

    The other witness said that the male was beating the woman up.  She said she called 911 “because I figured if I walked away, she’d probably be dead today.”  She said that he kept saying, “You thought you got away, beetch.”
     

     

  2. David Greenwald Post author

    They have no reason to lie, but we don’t know how well they actually saw things. The fact that the couple gave a very similar account after being separated immediately after the incident weighs heavily for me. The lack of injuries bears on it. The lack of the cops seeing anything as they arrived. The fact that the DA (Not Boudin) declined to file 148 charges calls the cops’ account into question since that part would have been capture on BWC, even if it was not great video.

    1. Keith Olson

      They have no reason to lie, but we don’t know how well they actually saw things. 

      They also heard things:

      She said that he kept saying, “You thought you got away, beetch.”

      One of them said that the male was “hitting” and “dragging and yelling.”  She felt that the male was “going to physically harm the female” and that he put her in a headlock twice.  He yelled, “You ain’t going no mother f-ing where.”

      Sorry David, but you’re trying to bark up that tree again but your dog don’t bark.

       

        1. Keith Olson

          You actually wrote in the article a great reason why they declined to file charges (which frankly I’m surprised that you did):

          Stangel’s attorney Nicole Pifari last week maintained that the DA’s office failed to file the charges in this case because they wanted to pursue Officer Stangel for excessive force.
          “(T)he DA’s office here obstructed the criminal investigation into Spiers and they did so to strengthen their case against (Stangel),” Pifari argued.

          I felt that was the circumstance all along because there’s no doubt what the witnesses saw.

        2. David Greenwald Post author

          There is no evidence that that is true.  Their complaints raised did not amount to any sort of obstruction (which would have been in November and December 2019).  The Sgt.’s statement is why it wasn’t charged – if the person really saw Spiers beating her up, there would have been some sort of injuries, there were none.

        4. Keith Olson

          if the person really saw Spiers beating her up, there would have been some sort of injuries, there were none.

          Come on now, you know that’s not true on so many fronts.  Why are you twisting and trying to spin this as nothing happened between the couple when something obviously did?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I didn’t say nothing happened, I’m saying he didn’t beat her up and probably did do anything more than get really physically close to her while they were both yelling at each other. He probably didn’t let her leave either. I don’t think the witnesses were lying. I don’t think the police were wrong to come. I do think the police mishandled it and excessive force was used.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for