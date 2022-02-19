Man Accused of Holding Victim at Gunpoint Outside Liquor Store, Ordered to Stay Away from Victim Pretrial

By Nora Dahl

MODESTO, CA– Edvardo Alvarez was called this week into Stanislaus County Superior Court to face felony battery charges—his hearing was continued, but the judge told him to stay 100 yards away from his alleged victims.

Deputy District Attorney Sameer Shukla motioned the court to set Alvarez’s bail at $100,000 instead of the original $56,000 on the schedule, due to the seriousness of the case’s allegations.

On Aug. 7, 2021, Alvarez allegedly confronted the victim outside of a liquor store in Stanislaus County. Alvarez allegedly verbally harassed the victim yelling, “You got a problem?” and then, said the prosecutor, pointed a gun at the victim.

Alvarez immediately fled the liquor store after pointing his gun at the victim, and was stopped nearby in his car by police, according to police reports that indicated Alvarez had a loaded gun on him that matched the victim’s description.

The very next day, Alvarez allegedly returned to the liquor store to confront the victim about contacting the police. The victim was accompanied by his friend when Alvarez once again approached him.

Alvarez began videotaping the victim on his phone and asserted that he would “find someone to finish the job,” according to the victim.

Alvarez then allegedly committed battery on the victim and his friend, striking the victim twice and the left side of his head and punching the victim’s friend once on the left side of her face.

DDA Shukla noted Alvarez already had a pre-existing felony from 2003. With these two charges, over the span of two days, Alvarez now has two additional felony strikes, potentially. Shukla said he believes that it is fitting for public safety to ask for higher bail.

The defense said Alvarez denies the allegations in this case, noting that Alvarez is the only breadwinner in his family. The client had previously disclosed to his attorney that if he were to go to jail his family would lose their source of income.

Judge Carrie Stephens said the preliminary hearing would be delayed until March 11 because the prosecution was collecting additional evidence.

The judge kept the bail at $56,000, over the prosecution’s objections, and ordered Alvarez to stay 100 yards away from the victims.

