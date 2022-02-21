Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: Aggie Square Is a Reminder of What Could Have Been for Davis

By David M. Greenwald
Last week, UC Davis, the City of Sacramento, and project developer Wexford Science & Technology celebrated a critical milestone in the Aggie Square project with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

As UC Davis noted in a release, “Aggie Square is an innovation hub that brings together university research and teaching, industry and the community to create opportunities for communities across the region. It will be home to research programs, private industry partners, classrooms, student housing, and public-facing programs that engage local communities and entrepreneurs.”

“Aggie Square is the ultimate ‘innovation ecosystem.’ It’s part laboratory, classroom, workplace, business incubator and community gathering place,” said Gary S. May, UC Davis Chancellor. “We’re building a place where companies, researchers, students, faculty and community advocates work side by side, where cutting-edge UC Davis research powers innovative companies, and where UC Davis provides training for up-and-coming industries and for residents who live in surrounding neighborhoods.”

“I’m proud that our city has partnered with both UC Davis and our community to make Aggie Square a reality,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.  “We are creating an economic center with thousands of new jobs, and the people in our neighborhoods will be the primary beneficiaries. Aggie Square stands as an example of what is possible.”

Construction on Phase 1 of the project will begin this spring. This phase includes two buildings designed for science, technology and engineering and a Lifelong Learning Building dedicated to classrooms and public programs.

Aggie Square will address the need for additional research space in Sacramento, especially “wet lab” space for both academic and industrial use. It will help attract both government and private research funding to Sacramento and UC Davis.

“The Aggie Square project is a significant milestone for economic development in the Sacramento region, which will continue to propel the state capital of California into a world-class science community,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council President and CEO Barry Broome said.

He added, “UC Davis’ Aggie Square mixed-used innovation district will have 1 million square feet of research, wet labs, commercial space and will help continue our efforts recruiting the best and brightest life science companies.”

This is good news for the most part.  It shows how quickly, with a collaborative relationship between city and university, these projects can get planned and built out.  This will be a tremendous benefit both for UC Davis and the region.

At the same time, it is a reminder of what could have been for Davis.  When DISC came before the voters in 2020, one of the complaints from critics of the project was a lukewarm (at best) statement from UC Davis.  Why was UC Davis not fully backing the project?

The answer is why would they put themselves on the line for a project that might never pass a vote at the ballot box?  Why would they subject themselves to the Davis spanking machine?

The history here does not bode well.  In the early 2000s, for example following the passage of Measure J, UC Davis recognized that they needed more housing on campus and they planned West Village.  But what happened when they had community meetings was so over the top, that it colored UC Davis’ entire approach to development in Davis ever since—even 15 years after the fact.

Still, when the city of Davis came forward with their RFEI and put forward potential innovation center proposals in 2013-14, UC Davis, which had set aside land in Solano County for a large innovation center, decided to scrap those plans.

It was only when both innovation center projects fell apart in Davis, and with Gary May on board, that they started looking toward Aggie Square.

Think about this timeline.  In 2010, the city of Davis first had D-SIDE discussions about the need for economic development.  The Studio 30 report came out in 2012—a decade ago now.  The RFEI’s went out in 2013 and the first plans landed in 2014.

It took until 2020 to get one of those projects to a ballot, where it was voted down.  So, the soonest one of the projects could be approved is in 2022.

Meanwhile UC Davis and Sacramento announced plans for Aggie Square in April 2018, and four years later it is breaking ground.

Why would UC Davis get behind a project in Davis when its prospects are long, drawn out, and uncertain?

And yet, we know that if we entitle land in Davis, it can succeed in bringing in top companies as well as be a fertile ground for startups.  Even with limited space, Davis has managed to have many successes over the past decade.

We have seen startup ventures like Ag Start and Inventopia fill up their space.

This week the Sacramento Business Journal reported that the “Davis-based Botanical Solution Inc. has raised $6.1 million to expand its development of agricultural and pharmaceutical compounds derived from plants, and it’s looking for a research and development lab space in Davis or along the Interstate 80 corridor.”

What Davis lacks is space for additional startups and space for larger and more established companies to come here.  But until UC Davis and others are convinced that Davis voters will support such projects, they’ll be looking to put their money and their reputation in places where they know the community will support them.

13 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Aggie Square Is a Reminder of What Could Have Been for Davis”

  1. Alan Pryor

    It took until 2020 to get one of those projects to a ballot whereby it was voted down.

    Meanwhile UC Davis and Sacramento announced plans for Aggie Square in April 2018 and four years later it is breaking ground.

    Why would UC Davis get behind a project in Davis when its prosects are long, drawn out, and uncertain?

    You act as if UCD just started with a blank piece of paper in 2018 and all of a sudden dirt is being turned in 2022. In fact, 2018 was just when they unveiled the plans for public scrutiny.  The initial planning for Aggie Square started almost 8 years before 2018. I know a planner at UCD who said discussions started around 2010 and that UCD was then weighing options like Katehi’s World Food Institute dream at the Railyards. That never materialized because they could not get a cooperating Developer that gave them a financial stake in the outcome other than just saying we’ll lease you building space or sell you a block of land in the Railyards at a stiff price.

    The reason UCD got behind Aggie Square (and not DISC) is because UCD is an originating and controlling partner in the Aggie Square project and shares in the financial fruits of its success. The proposition offered to UCD by Ramco was “Tell the world you are 100% behind us so we’ll make a lot more money without having to share any of it with you as a partner“. If UCD were offered a piece of the acton at DISC I expect UCD would fall all over themselves gushing about it like they are doing at Aggie Square.

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      “You act as if UCD just started with a blank piece of paper in 2018 and all of a sudden dirt is being turned in 2022.”

      Okay. But it is still four years versus a decade and still not even approved in Davis, so I’m not sure your correction is that noteworthy.

      UC Davis would have gotten behind and partnered on a similar project in Davis if they had any belief that you wouldn’t run them through the spanking machine and see to it that the project gets rejected.

      1. Alan Pryor

        But it is still four years versus a decade and still not even approved in Davis

        No it is about 12 years for each – both “visioning” processes started in 2010.

        Maybe, just maybe, the DISC Developer is responsible for the longer delays in getting the DISC project started and not the “spanking” you claim local citizens have been giving them. After all, UCD and the City were both sued over Aggie Square but they worked with the locals to quickly resolve the problems and Aggie Square is moving ahead. Nobody in Davis has sued the DISC project. They just think it is a bad deal for Davis with too much traffic and adverse impacts vs too little benefits to the community. I think you otherwise overestimate both the influence that local opponents have in in the whole DISC approval process and the capabilities of the DISC Developer and their City partners.

        UC Davis would have gotten behind and partnered on a similar project in Davis if they had any belief that you wouldn’t run them through the spanking machine and see to it that the project gets rejected.

        This is total conjecture and speculation on your part. I imagine that if UCD really stood up and wanted to be a part of DISC (e.g. given any sort of meaningful equity participation) that their weight behind the project would have completely overshadowed the “spanking” you claim that local opponents of the project would have otherwise given them. Maybe, just maybe, it is the Developer and their oppressive track record in Davis (think Mace Ranch 20 years ago – see ​https://www.cityofdavis.org/about-davis/history-symbols/davis-history-books/growing-pains-chapter-6.) that UCD wanted no part of.

        One other difference is the degree to which the proponents of Aggie Square (both UCD and the City of Sacramento) worked early on with the locals to resolve their differences (albeit after the locals filed a lawsuit forcing UCD and the City to cut a final deal) whereas here in Davis the Developer and the City of Davis worked with each other behind closed doors to work out the final details of their deal. Maybe, just maybe, if the City and Developer held a series of community meetings starting years ago with the locals that the problems and backlash we see now could have been averted. That didn’t happen because of the hubris and arrogance of the Council and the Developer that led them to believe that they could work out a deal between themselves and ignore community input.

  2. Alan Pryor

    In the article on groundbreaking at Aggie Square in the Enterprise it stated, “The university also promised that 20% of the new ongoing jobs at Aggie Square will be filled by nearby residents. Those include entry-level and higher-wage jobs that the project will create. After 10 years, the share of new jobs allocated to local residents will rise to 25%.

    The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) suggested something similar to the DISC Developer to ensure that employees of the project could live at the site. It did so by recommending that the Master Owners Ass. (MOA) of the new development master lease 50% of the residential units at DISC and sub-rent them to employees at the project. In this manner, most of the units at the project would, in fact, be occupied by employees thereby eliminating the commute that such employees would otherwise be required to make to get to work. In addition to relieving traffic congestion, this would eliminate the polltuion and greenhouse gases associated with those extra commute trips.

    Aggie Square is already located in a part of the Sacramento region where vehicle miles traveled (VMT) per day (roughly 20 VMT daily) for both residents and employees are substantially less than that anticipated for DISC (approximately 35 VMT daily). This means that the Aggie Square project has a substantially lower carbon footprint on a per employee or per resident basis than does DISC.

    The NRC recommendation would have closed this average VMT/employee gap between Aggie Square and DISC by ensuring that the residences at DISC were filled by employees of the projects instead of being filled up with Bay Area super-commuters who are willing to pay a higher price for housing compared to local residents.

    But the NRC’s recommendation was refused by the Developer who simply said it was infeasible without providing any further explanation..

  3. Ron Glick

    Oh well, I guess entry level jobs in Davis, to help move some of the many poor people in Yolo County out of poverty, is a lower priority than how far they will need to travel to work.

    1. Alan Pryor

      The entry level jobs you speak of are cleaning ladies and waiters at the hotels and conference center and janitors at the business park and clerks at the retail stores who will all be paid minimum wage which, combined with the costs of longer commutes will perpetuate their poverty and not lift them out of it as you otherwise claim.

      One thing the Developer could have done to partially avert this was to reserve a good chunk of the housing they are building at DISC for these lowest paid workers instead of keeping most of them open to the highest bidders.  Even the subsidized housing at the project will be filled by lottery instead of by low-wage project employees.

  4. Ron Oertel

    Aggie Square is a reminder of what could have been for Davis

    True – if UCD’s Medical Center was located in Davis.

    Of course, Davis would have been a much different town, if that had occurred.

    Oh well, I guess entry level jobs in Davis, to help move some of the many poor people in Yolo County out of poverty, is a lower priority than how far they will need to travel to work.

    The type of reason that Aggie Square faced a lawsuit from the surrounding neighborhood.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Of course, this also assumes that Davis and UCD would have provided an “equivalent” Aggie Square with the same type of subsidies that were required in Sacramento.

      By the way, Aggie Square is actually quite small. The first phase is 8 acres, and the entire development will be 25 acres. And of course, it’s on UCD’s own land in the first place.

        1. Bill Marshall

          True…

          And of course, it’s on UCD’s own land in the first place. [another poster]

          I believe UCD does not “own” one acre of land… UC and/or the State of California can own land.

          But that’s just a detail…

          To think that a campus can own property, as an entity, is either very untrue, or very disturbing…

        2. Ron Oertel

          I suspect you are correct, though I’m not planning to look into it.

          However, since you describe it as a “detail”, how would it be any-less disturbing if UC “owned” land? What would the net difference be?

