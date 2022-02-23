Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Murder Suspect Opts for Judge Only Trial Instead of Jury Trial

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:

By Ava Schwartzapfel

RIVERSIDE, CA —Larry Thomas, who is in custody for alleged murder, gave up his right to a jury trial and asked the court for a bench trial Tuesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

A bench trial means that one judge will decide the Thomas’ guilt or innocence, as opposed to a jury.

Before the court is able to grant Thomas a bench trial, Judge Timothy Hollenhorst must first assure that the Thomas’ request to give up his right to a jury trial is “knowing, intelligent and voluntary,”

To do this, the judge asked questions like: “Do you understand that a jury is made up of 12 members of the community?” and “Do you understand that all 12 jurors would have to determine every fact necessary for a conviction proof beyond a reasonable doubt?”

The judge also confirmed with Thomas’ lawyer, Greg Roach, that he had explained to his client the difference between such trials, and that he had not coerced his client into such a conclusion.

After further inquiry, Judge Hollenhorst declared that “the court finds that the defendant’s waiver toa jury trial is knowing, intelligent and voluntary” and it was approved.

Deputy District Attorney Melanie Deutsch then confirmed the prosecution also waives the right to a jury trial.

Evidence for this case will begin Wednesday.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for