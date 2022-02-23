Murder Suspect Opts for Judge Only Trial Instead of Jury Trial

By Ava Schwartzapfel

RIVERSIDE, CA —Larry Thomas, who is in custody for alleged murder, gave up his right to a jury trial and asked the court for a bench trial Tuesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

A bench trial means that one judge will decide the Thomas’ guilt or innocence, as opposed to a jury.

Before the court is able to grant Thomas a bench trial, Judge Timothy Hollenhorst must first assure that the Thomas’ request to give up his right to a jury trial is “knowing, intelligent and voluntary,”

To do this, the judge asked questions like: “Do you understand that a jury is made up of 12 members of the community?” and “Do you understand that all 12 jurors would have to determine every fact necessary for a conviction proof beyond a reasonable doubt?”

The judge also confirmed with Thomas’ lawyer, Greg Roach, that he had explained to his client the difference between such trials, and that he had not coerced his client into such a conclusion.

After further inquiry, Judge Hollenhorst declared that “the court finds that the defendant’s waiver toa jury trial is knowing, intelligent and voluntary” and it was approved.

Deputy District Attorney Melanie Deutsch then confirmed the prosecution also waives the right to a jury trial.

Evidence for this case will begin Wednesday.

