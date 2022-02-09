No-Knock Warrant Leads to Young Black Man’s Death – Minneapolis Stung Again

By Mathew Seibert

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – A 22-year-old Black man was executed by police here when they confronted the wrong person with a no-knock warrant in the same city that was scarred by the public lynching of George Floyd.

The NAACP released a statement about Amir Locke, who was not the subject of the Minneapolis Police Dept’s warrant that day. He had no prior police record and was beginning his entrepreneur endeavors within the music industry.

Locke was a legal gun owner in possession of a firearm that he owned, noted the NAACP, adding Locke was unsure who broke into the apartment. Because of that, he grabbed for his weapon once the police entered the home. Tragically ending his life, a MPD police officer opened fire on the startled man.

Locke was the latest victim of police executions throughout the country and has left Minneapolis in grief once again.

A statement by the NAACP said, “Our communities cannot be asked to trust law enforcement on a consistent basis when the dead provide more answers than the living. Our communities cannot be asked to be patient as all the facts emerge, while law enforcement omits facts in the hopes of avoiding media backlash.

“We demand the MPD officer who killed Amir Locke to be terminated immediately,” said the NAACP.

The NAACP sent prayers to Locke’s family and explained their dedication to ensuring that a badge is never used as a “shield for accountability.”

