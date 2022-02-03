Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Officer Testifies Man Claimed He Broke into Business to Meet His Son in ‘Spiritual Way’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
79 Views
Share:

By Sofia Leguria

SACRAMENTO, CA – A man who had his preliminary hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court Tuesday was charged with felony burglary, but he claims that he was there to spiritually meet his son.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Paul Frye allegedly broke into Iron Mechanical, according to the prosecution, and Sacramento Police Dept. Officer John Lenoci testified that he found and arrested Frye inside the business.

When the officer found Frye, the suspect allegedly said he entered Iron Mechanical by going door to door of the building until he found an open one.

Officer Lenoci said he found a small set of file cabinet keys that belonged to the business in Frye’s pocket.

When asked what Frye was doing at the business, Lenoci told the court, “He (Frye) advised that he was there to meet his son…after further questioning he said it was in a more spiritual way not actually physical.”

Frye told the officer in a statement that the keys that were found in his pocket were hanging on the outside of the file cabinet.

Assistant Public Defender Robert Woodard argued Frye did not use forced entry to break into the building, and that the door was open. Woodard said nothing else besides the keys were taken from the business, and nothing was ransacked or rifled through.

“I briefly argue that this appears to be more of a trespass, there was no property that was taken from the business, it would appear that the defendant couldn’t see the keys from outside the business so there was no intent to steal those keys,” added Woodard.

Deputy District Attorney Teal Ericson noted that the legal standards have been met for these charges, namely that Frye entered the business while it was closed, walked around to all the doors to find an open one, and took something once he was inside.

Judge Shelleyanne Chang agreed that there is sufficient evidence to hold the defendant and this case will go to trial.

Woodard then argued that the bail was inappropriately set, suggesting bail should be set at zero.

However, the prosecution noted Frye has eight different misdemeanor convictions since December of 2020, and has four bench warrants based on failures to appear.

When he was arrested for this case, he was released per the emergency order and then was arrested on another misdemeanor trespass two days later at somebody’s home.

DDA Ericson stated, “Based on that record I think we can all conclude that he is at risk for another failure to appear in this case.”

Judge Chang decided that normally the threat of COVID would be enough reason to let the defendant out on his own recognizance, but Frye’s history of failures to appear gave the judge some concern.

Frye interrupted the judge to exclaim, “How am I supposed to come to court if I am homeless?”

The judge denied the defense request for no bail release, and Frye remains in custody with bail.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for