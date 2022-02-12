Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Ohio Supreme Court Deals 2nd Blow to Redistricting Maps, Calling Them Unconstitutional and Gerrymandered

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
29 Views
Share:
(AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

By Jaanvi Kaur and Veronica Miller

COLUMBUS, OH –The Ohio Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling this week, struck down proposed revised House and Senate redistricting maps in Ohio as unconstitutional factional gerrymanders.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission was ordered by the court to start the drawing process again for a third time.

This time, the State Supreme Court has ordered that they comply with the Ohio Constitution requirements. These requirements include not favoring either party and to have it closely meet the preferences of Ohio voters.

The Commission’s original set of maps was struck down on Jan. 12 by the high court. The commission was told to revise the legislative plan for the second time, which was again struck down on Jan. 22.

On Jan. 26, The American Civil Liberties Union as well as the ACLU of Ohio filed objections stating that these plans showed evidence of partisan bias and multiple violations of Section 6.

The Ohio Supreme Court will retain jurisdiction in reviewing this plan and has given the Ohio Redistricting Commission until Feb. 17 to draw their third remedial map. They also need to file with the court on the morning of Feb. 18.

Time appears to be of the essence—the filing deadline for candidates to state legislative seats has already passed, and the primary will be on May 3.

Freda Levenson, the legal director for the ACLU of Ohio stated, “The public officials entrusted to draw our legislative maps again disregarded their sacred duty to follow our Constitution…hopefully, in their third attempt to draw these maps, the commission will take seriously the court’s admonition to follow the law.”

Levenson continued, “It’s really quite simple: refrain from gerrymandering our state.”

Executive Director of the League of Women Voters in Ohio, Jen Miller said, “Once again, we commend the Ohio Supreme Court for standing with voters and rejecting partisan gerrymandering. For our representative democracy to work, Ohioans need districts that are fair and responsive to voters, rather than rigged for political interests.

“We stand ready to work with the Ohio Redistricting Commission to create maps that truly uphold the Ohio Constitution and the rights of every Ohio voter,” Miller added.

In the Court order it states, “Section 6(B) requires the commission to attempt to draft a plan in which the statewide proportion of districts whose voters ‘favor’ each party closely corresponds to the statewide voter’s preferences. Here, the quality and degree of favoritism in each party’s allocated districts is grossly disparate.”

Andre Washington, president of the Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute, said, “Ohio voters will not accept less than what we fought for at the ballot box in 2015. The Ohio Redistricting Commission now has a third opportunity to draw fair districts. We demand they follow the rules and deliver a map that does not favor one party over the other.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jaanvi is a first year undergraduate student at UC Berkeley majoring in Legal Studies and minoring in Human Rights. She plans to graduate Spring 2025 and is interested in human rights law and attending law school.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for