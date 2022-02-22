Breaking News
Progress Ranch Treatment Services for Children Seeking New Board Members

City of Davis
Progress Ranch Treatment Services for Children, operating in Davis since 1976 as a 501 (c)(3) public benefit non-profit agency, is seeking new Board members. We provide safe, customized high quality residential mental health treatment for boys in our Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program. Progress Ranch specializes in treating boys ages 6 to 13 who have experienced trauma, attachment disruption, and who need short term 24/7 care from specially trained staff. We offer trauma informed services and support within a home-like setting that gives our boys the space, structure and help they need to heal and grow. We are one of only two such programs in Yolo County. Board members can be from Yolo County, or surrounding counties as well.
Progress Ranch is licensed by the California Dept. of Social Services, Community Care Licensing Division. We own and operate two homes with 6 boys each in Davis. We are looking to expand our Board from the current 7 to 12 during the course of 2022. We are particularly interested in new Board members with the following backgrounds, expertise and skill sets, but others are welcomed as well:
1. Development/Fund Raising
2. Legal, particularly labor and human resource expertise
3. Information technology
4. A leader in the faith based community
5. Web design/social networking
6. Finance/Accounting
The Board meets 10 times per year for about 2 hours. Meetings are in person in Davis, via ZOOM, or a hybrid model, depending upon the circumstances. The Board does not meet in either July or August and December. Each Board member serves on one or two Board committees, (Internal Affairs, External Affairs, Governance, etc.), which require additional time which averages approximately an additional 10-12 hours per year. We convene one “annual meeting” each June.
If you are interested, have questions, need more information, etc., please contact:
Clyde Froehlich, Board President
(530) 902-2859
