Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Prosecution Suspects ‘Malingering’ by Suspect in Party City Robbery/Sex Crime Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
199 Views
Share:

By Jake Romero

DUBLIN, CA — An attorney expressed concerns this week at the East County Hall of Justice / Alameda County Superior Court that a man accused of armed robbery and sex crimes is deceiving the court to stall prosecution.

“I have some issues with the fact that there might be some malingering and some gamesmanship that might be going on,” said Deputy District Attorney Matt Gaidos.

The accused, Terrell Gomer, is charged with multiple felonies regarding an incident in 2018 when he allegedly robbed a Party City store in Fremont and sexually assaulted two female employees.

The issue of Gomer being mentally unfit to stand trial was raised at his pretrial hearing in December, and the case has remained in limbo because he refuses to meet with a court-appointed psychiatrist, according to the prosecution.

The prosecution requested that sheriffs be ordered to forcibly bring the accused to meet with the doctor so the case may proceed—regardless of whether Gomer actually chooses to participate in the evaluation.

“If he can accomplish a continuance forever by just refusing the visit, then we’re going to be stuck in a cycle where we can’t proceed in doing anything on this case,” said DDA Gaidos.

Private defense attorney Chris Martin said he would speak with Gomer and encourage his cooperation before next Friday, when the court will set a later date to hear from the psychiatrist.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jake is a senior at UC Berkeley studying English & Journalism.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for