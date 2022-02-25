Prosecution Suspects ‘Malingering’ by Suspect in Party City Robbery/Sex Crime Case

By Jake Romero

DUBLIN, CA — An attorney expressed concerns this week at the East County Hall of Justice / Alameda County Superior Court that a man accused of armed robbery and sex crimes is deceiving the court to stall prosecution.

“I have some issues with the fact that there might be some malingering and some gamesmanship that might be going on,” said Deputy District Attorney Matt Gaidos.

The accused, Terrell Gomer, is charged with multiple felonies regarding an incident in 2018 when he allegedly robbed a Party City store in Fremont and sexually assaulted two female employees.

The issue of Gomer being mentally unfit to stand trial was raised at his pretrial hearing in December, and the case has remained in limbo because he refuses to meet with a court-appointed psychiatrist, according to the prosecution.

The prosecution requested that sheriffs be ordered to forcibly bring the accused to meet with the doctor so the case may proceed—regardless of whether Gomer actually chooses to participate in the evaluation.

“If he can accomplish a continuance forever by just refusing the visit, then we’re going to be stuck in a cycle where we can’t proceed in doing anything on this case,” said DDA Gaidos.

Private defense attorney Chris Martin said he would speak with Gomer and encourage his cooperation before next Friday, when the court will set a later date to hear from the psychiatrist.