Psychologist Flips Opinion on Veteran’s State of Mind in Murder Trial

By Sam Alcaraz

 

RIVERSIDE , CA — The trial of Gregory Small, a military veteran facing a murder charge, continued Thursday with the prosecution calling the reporting psychologist to testify.

 

During the prosecution’s direct, the doctor explained that Small’s PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome) and personality disorder, as a result of being a high-ranking officer in the military, could explain his irritability and outbursts towards people.

 

The psychologist found that Small was cooperative and willing to participate. He explained that since Small indicated a preference for a particular psychologist, this shows an ability to pick and choose. The witness also stated that he did not notice any major behavioral problems.

 

During the defense cross examination, the psychologist revealed he has testified for both the prosecution and defense on numerous occasions, and in this case, was originally called in by Deputy Public Defender Paulette Norman, Small’s defense counsel.

 

 

Defense counsel pointed out that there were two reports made by the psychologist, the first on Nov. 24, 2020, and the second on Nov. 2, 2021.

 

The psychologist then admitted that there was a change in opinion from the first report to the next after reviewing more reports from the Veteran Administration and other psychologists who interviewed Small.

 

The first report indicated Small’s delusional state and psychosis, the witness said, noting that it was not until the second report that the psychologist found Small to be “logical, coherent, and generally organized in his speaking.”

 

The doctor explained that “the more files I have, the more comprehensive opinion I can make.” Additionally, he maintained that someone with PTSD can still tell right from wrong and have some control over themselves and their personality.

 

After the conclusion of this testimony, the defense rested their case.

 

Judge Bernard Schwartz announced that the trial will resume next Monday at 9:30 a.m.

