Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Public Defender Groups Announce Free Legal Representation of Immigrants Involved to Hunger Strike to Protest ‘Inhumane’ Conditions at New York Facility

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
11 Views
Share:

By Keana Sauray

NEW YORK, NY – After the hunger strike of detained immigrants at the Orange County Correctional facility, New York Public Defender’s, Alexandra Lopez, Chi Nguyen, and Daniel Ball issued a statement that disclosed New York’s defender organizations plan of action to provide free legal representation through the New York Family Unit Project (NYIFUP) to release all immigrants.

In the statement, Lopez et al. acknowledged the “inhumane conditions, racist and abusive treatment, and the denial of adequate medical care,” immigrant inmates received each day in the facility.

The NYIFUP disseminated its support and called for the release of those individuals who were being detained at the correctional facility immediately.

“We are in solidarity with immigrants detained at Orange County Correctional Facility who have now put their bodies on the line in protest of these horrifying conditions,” the statement said.

“Jail officials and ICE have time and time again shown disregard for the health and safety of people in their custody,” continued the statement, “putting their lives at risk simply because of where they were born.”

The statement concluded with NYIFUP’s urgent call for ICE to surrender to the detainee’s hunger strike and release those under their custody.

In an interview, the Orange County Undersheriff Kenneth Jones sharply disputed the allegations of mistreatment in the correctional facility.

“I wouldn’t want you to interpret this as some sort of Gandhi thing. They are complaining about the food in jail,” he claimed. “For the last three meals, they refused the county’s meals but they’ve been ordering commissary by the ton.”

“We’re an accredited jail. They’ve made a lot of allegations, some of them terrible, but none of them are true,” he continued.

Jones further explained that racist comments by the correctional guards wouldn’t be taken lightly and would be closely investigated, adding, “We have a rigid discipline system. Our officers, if they engaged in that behavior, they know they would be terminated,” he asserted.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Keana is a fourth year undergraduate student at California State University, Long Beach. She is majoring in Criminal justice with a minor in Forensics, and plans to graduate Spring 2022. She is anticipating either continuing her education at graduate school or pursuing her career as a Homicide Detective.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for