Sports Executive Ray Bobbitt Endorses Pamala Price for Alameda District Attorney

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By Paulina Buelna and Isabel Garbarino

ALAMEDA, CA – Criminal justice reform advocate and Alameda District Attorney candidate Pamala Price announced last week she was going to receive an important endorsement from East Bay Sports entrepreneur Ray Bobbit

Bobbit has a history of investing time and money into social programs for the city of Oakland, and has also been honored by NBC Sports for being one of the six most influential Black sports executives in Bay Area history.

Price’s endorsement is well deserved, according to Bobbit, who says “Pamela’s impressive legal experience is what Alameda County needs to reform our broken justice system. She cares deeply about families and communities. She is dedicated to protecting public safety and providing justice with compassion.”

He said Price and he share a passion for their community and hope to repair societal injustice for the people.

Bobbit said the two will fight for justice in Alameda and that stems from their mutual love for the community and the families living there. They believe that teamwork and determination is necessary to help solve the public safety issue.

Price said she is “inspired by his support” in the efforts to repair the justice system in Alameda County.

Paulina Buelna is a second year History of Public Policy and Law major at UC Santa Barbara and aspires to become an attorney. She is from Los Angeles, CA and hopes to attend law school after graduation in the year 2024.

