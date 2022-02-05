Breaking News
Three Victims Named in Domestic Violence and Assault Case

By Anna Olsen

ALAMEDA, CA – Three individuals were named as victims in a domestic violence and assault case in a preliminary hearing Thursday here in Alameda County Superior Court.

Lorenzo Martinez was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021 and charged on five dockets – corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant involving one victim, battery involving a second victim, assault with a deadly weapon against a third victim, and driving under the influence and driving while having a suspended license.

During this week’s preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Sun Seo added a count charging assault with means likely to produce great bodily injury involving the third victim.

The charges of battery and corporal injury to a spouse were dismissed.

Martinez also faces two probation violation charges for his charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Martinez pleaded no contest and faces three years of felony probation.

Judge Barbara Dickinson laid out the terms of Martinez’s probation, including that he can’t annoy, molest or harass the three victims, must enter and complete 52 classes of domestic violence counseling, cannot own or possess any dangerous weapons and must pay a domestic violence fee.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 7 at 8:30 a.m., in which the remaining counts and clauses and the probation violation sentencing will be discussed.

About The Author

Anna Olsen is a recent UC Berkeley graduate originally from Seattle, WA. She double majored in law and global studies and plans to head to law school after taking a gap year to become a juvenile defense attorney.

